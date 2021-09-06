LOUDON — The McMinn Central boys' golf team finished third and the girls' team second in their match Thursday at Toqua Golf Course.
Central's boys finished with a 210. Heritage won with a 178 and Loudon was second with a 206. The Central girls finished with a 107, while Heritage won with a 97 and Loudon did not field a girls' team.
For the boys, Joe Houk led Central with a 46, with Silas Ward scoring 54, Casey Wade and Bradley Farmer 55 and Justice Ward 69. On the girls' side, Kerigan Klauber shot a 45, good for the individual match lead, Abby Paul 62 and Sarah Houk 66.
Central's next match is Tuesday at Chatata Valley against Walker Valley and Meigs County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.