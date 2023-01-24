MARYVILLE – The Lady Cherokees’ perseverance paid off with a bounce-back victory on the road.
McMinn County jumped ahead 27-16 at halftime Tuesday at William Blount High School and held off the Lady Governors for a 38-36 win and a sweep of the non-district series.
The Lady Tribe (14-11) got the victory after having sustained a 38-point defeat at home against county rival McMinn Central the night before, and after having lost four of its last five games.
That stretch of losses all came with Aubrey Gonzalez out with an ankle injury she suffered in the first week of January. Gonzalez had been the Lady Cherokees’ leading scorer after Peytyn Oliver sustained her season-ending ACL tear in December.
McMinn’s standout junior was out again Tuesday, but Brooklyn Stinnett stepped up for 18 points, including five 3-pointers, and Nevaeh Hjulberg scored 10 points for the Lady Tribe. Jaz Moses’ four points in the second half were critical for holding off William Blount’s comeback attempt.
“We had to have a short memory, and they’re just playing hard every night,” said Lady Tribe coach David Tucker. “We were having trouble scoring, but Brooklyn had a good night. Jaz had a good night. So everybody finally did their part. And I don’t care what anybody says, we’re not bad. We just keep on playing. We’ve got a few more to go here, and it looks like we’re going to be all right. And that’s all you can do. You can’t worry about what happened later on. And the attitude is still good. So, that’s the main thing.”
The Lady Govs’ Savannah Darrell scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, including two threes. But thanks to some big plays on defense, McMinn held on for the victory.
“These girls got big hearts, and they’re giving it every night,” Tucker said. “What more can you ask for?
“We made a couple of defensive plays, and it was a big win. And that’s what it’s all about.”
Just one night after their 40-point home win over Central, the Cherokees (15-8) had little left in the tank for William Blount on the road, and they fell to the Class 4A No. 4 Governors on Tuesday.
“Our energy, I was concerned about it after last night, a very emotional game last night for several reasons,” Casey said.
“And I was concerned about how we were going to respond energy-wise and what legs we have left. And our guys played extremely hard.”
The Tribe was without Caden Hester and Will Benton, who were serving the first of their two-game TSSAA-mandated suspensions after their ejections against Central.
“And it was like flipping a switch. I looked at our coaches, I was like, ‘Guys, that’s all we’ve got,’” Casey said. “We don’t have any gas left, and our bench was a little short without Caden Hester and Will Benton that weren’t able to play tonight. So we were short-handed. And obviously, Caden is one of our starters and Will’s one of our first guys off the bench. So that means our depth wasn’t where it needed to be. But that being said, William Blount is the best team we’ve seen all season.”
McMinn trailed 25-17 after one quarter. Despite a comeback that narrowed that deficit, the Governors found another gear on a short-handed and exhausted Tribe team and pulled to a 47-32 lead at halftime. The Cherokees trailed 66-48 after three quarters.
“Their size without Hester and without Benton to help us, their size exposed us, and they took us inside,” Casey said. “And they do a good job of running their stuff and pounding the ball inside, and we just weren’t able to guard it like we needed to. But I’m proud of my guys’ effort, and the big picture is we look forward to going to Howard Friday for a district game that is very important.”
Trent Peak led the Cherokees with 23 points, including seven 3-pointers. Reese Frazier was the only other McMinn player in double figures with 11 points.
McMinn’s trip Friday to Howard in District 5-4A play begins with a 6 p.m. tipoff for the girls, and the boys’ game follows at around 7:30.
