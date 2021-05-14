What’s better than breaking a record? Breaking your record that broke the mark.
McMinn Central freshman track athlete Maddox Mayfield broke the 200-meter record of 26.89 seconds set in 1983 by Cecelia Armstrong with a time of 26.85 at the Walker Valley meet several weeks ago.
A lot of the top runners, including some from Knoxville, were at the meet. Maddox thought she ran a slow race until the times were announced.
“I was surprised, honestly,” Mayfield said.
Josh Boggess, a long time assistant track coach until this year, knew she had run a fast race.
“When I saw that race most of the runners were behind her and they were from the Knoxville area,” Boggess said.
“The fact that she is a freshman and is already with a gap over her competition says the sky is the limit for her.”
Mayfield said she was honored to break the record that has stood for almost 38 years. She also said she wants to break her own record and that’s exactly what she did.
Running in the TSSAA D1 East sectional at Jefferson High School in Dandridge, Mayfield ran a 26.81 in the 200-meter dash on Wednesday. Aside from being a record-breaker, that time qualifies her for the state tournament.
Maddox also finished third in the 100-meter dash with a 13.06, which is also a state qualifying time.
The state tournament is currently set for May 25 at various sites around Murfreesboro instead of MTSU due to COVID-19 precautions.
Maddox’s mother, Audrey, said even at a young age others encouraged her to get Maddox involved in track. So she has been running AAU track for about eight years and has even run in the Junior Olympics twice.
“I’m excited to see how far she can go,” Audrey said.
Maddox noted she runs the 100 and 200 meter dashes along with the high jump. Her best time in the 100 is 13.06. The school record for the 100 is 12.9, so she is close to that record as well.
As a freshman, she has over three more years to potentially break records. But while she also has a lot of natural talent, she works hard so she can continually improve her times.
“She is a coach’s dream,” Central Track Coach Shannon Goodin said. “She stays late finishing up what she needs to do. If there is something she needs to work on, she’s doing that. I love her attitude and her work ethic.”
Mayfield also plays soccer and basketball and she said competing in multiple sports helps her.
Since she is just a freshman, her name may become synonymous with school records for awhile.
“She has a world of potential,” Goodin said. “Of course, potential is only what you make of it. I feel like if she broke the record as a freshman, I believe she has the ability to that and more every year.”
