Bryce Goodner has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The former McMinn County standout announced his decision on his Twitter account Friday after one year at Virginia Tech.
“I am incredibly thankful for the teammates and coaches that I’ve had and been around at Virginia Tech,” Goodner said in his announcement. “I’ll forever remember all the good times and lessons I’ve learned here.”
Goodner’s decision comes in the wake of a coaching change in Blacksburg, Virginia, as former head coach Justin Fuente and Virginia Tech mutually agreed to part ways with two games left in the 2021 season.
Virginia Tech hired Brent Pry as its new head coach at the end of November. Pry was previously defensive coordinator at Penn State.
“I want to thank (former offensive assistant) Kyle Chung, (former offensive line) Coach (Vance) Vice, Coach Fuente, (offensive line) Coach (Joe) Rudolph, (defensive line) Coach (J.C.) Price and Coach Pry for really taking me in and letting me be part of the program,” Goodner said. “I’m thankful for all the coaching I’ve gotten from them, as well. I think I’ve become a better young man because of it.
“Very excited to begin this new chapter of my life, and I know God has a good plan for me.”
Goodner, a 6’3” 300-pound offensive lineman, will have four years of eligibility remaining. Goodner redshirted in his one season with the Hokies.
Within hours of his announcement, Goodner picked up several portal offers, including from Virginia Military Institute, Tennessee Tech, UT- Chattanooga, Bowling Green, MTSU and UNC-Charlotte.
Goodner was a two-time Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State honoree at McMinn, the most imposing member of an offensive line that helped drive the Cherokees to a 19-3 record and two Region 2-6A runner-up finishes through the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
