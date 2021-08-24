ENGLEWOOD – Lucy Davis couldn’t even remember the last time she was part of a win in volleyball. The McMinn Central senior just knew it has been a while, and was overjoyed to finally be part of another one.
It had been since 2018 – her freshman year – to be exact.
“There may have been a couple wins my freshman year,” Davis recalled. “It’s been a while. It’s exciting. It’s awesome. And I feel like we’re starting to play as a team, finally. And it feels good.”
Davis landed a team-high six kills and also recorded two blocks and an ace, helping lead the volleyball Chargerettes to their program’s first victory in three seasons, taking four sets to down Tellico Plains 15-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-8 on Monday in The Roundhouse.
It was potentially the landmark win Central (1-1) had been looking for in the second year of Jenna Adams’ head coaching tenure, over a Tellico program that was coming off a runner-up finish in its district last season. The Chargerettes, meanwhile, had gone winless in 2019 and 2020.
“Last year was definitely a building year,” Adams said. “(Junior varsity) won some games, but I think I was having to pick up some pieces from the years past. But that’s great. And I think this can be a breaking point to where they know how it feels to get a kill, or they know how it feels to dig a ball or how to block a ball. And that’s feelings they won’t lose that they’ll remember the next game, too, and I think they’ll be able to do that next time.”
The visiting Lady Bears had taken the first set, building leads of 17-8 and 22-12 on the way to putting the Chargerettes behind.
“It’s just like in that McMinn game, it takes us about a set or so to get warmed up, and I don’t know why that is,” Adams said. “Maybe our warm-ups need to be harder or they need to sweat more, I don’t know.”
The second set is when Central began reversing its fortune, building a 17-8 lead. Tellico closed the gap to within six points twice, but the Chargerettes ended that set with the final three points to knot the match.
“They talked more with each other,” Adams said. “Honestly, everything. They meshed well with each other, they set each other up, they talked. They worked as a team the rest of those three sets.”
Communication was also something Davis believed was the difference, and something she and her teammates did better as the match proceeded.
“I feel like we’ve always had trouble communicating,” Davis said. “And now we’re just now getting in the groove of knowing our teammates and really just communicating as well as we do. And I really think that game really showed what we could do.
“We used to just not really say much to each other, but now we’re like saying, ‘You did a good job, you know?’ and going and clapping their hands and stuff like that. Just something simple like that can really change the mood of the game.”
The Lady Bears had led 13-8 in the third set, but with Kampbell Darnell on serve, Central seized the lead with an 8-0 run, with Darnell landing an ace and Kailey Finney dropping a kill in the right spot during the burst. The Chargerettes continued building on their 16-13 advantage behind the serves of Josie Grueber, Kaydann Bennard and Aaliyah Price, finishing the set on another 9-4 run and taking a 2-1 set lead.
Central then delivered the knockout in the fourth set, racing out to a 10-2 lead and continuing to pull away to its long-awaited victory.
Price, also a senior, landed two kills and also got a block. Finney, another senior, got one kill and served two aces to punctuate the fourth set. Grueber, a freshman, also dished two aces. Freshman Jaxyn Hawn got one kill and the sophomore Darnell one ace.
The Chargerettes play their next match 6 p.m. Thursday at Clayton-Bradley Academy in Maryville, then continue with their first District 5-AA match 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Sequoyah.
“I think that after this game it will really give us a good mentality,” Davis said. “And I really don’t know how to say it, but I feel like the rest of the season is going to be just as good as this game, if we can keep up our communication.”
