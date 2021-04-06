BENTON - Meigs County baseball earned a 6-1 win at District 5-AA foe Polk County on Monday.
The Tigers were ahead 3-1 at the end of the sixth and then put the game away with three more runs in the seventh. Meigs pitcher Will Meadows threw a three-hitter.
"It was a great day for us all around," Meigs County Coach Tyler Roberts said. "The Meadows brothers, Will and Ethan, really carried our team today. Will pitched a three-hit gem and had three big hits for us today and his little brother Ethan came up big at the plate, driving in three runs.
"I hope the Meadows brothers, along with the rest of the team, bring the same intensity tomorrow (Tuesday) and we can get a much needed sweep"
The Tigers (6-3) will host Polk in the second game of the series tonight at 6.
Meigs 6, Polk 1
It was a pitching duel for most of the game as neither team could push across runs until the sixth inning. Meadows allowed just one hit in the first five innings while Polk held Meigs to just two hits.
The Tigers were able to break through in the top of the sixth.
Will Meadows came through with a one-out double and scored on a Polk error off a ball hit by Payton Armour. Matthew Boshears then drew a walk and Jackson Shaver was hit by a pitch. Ethan Meadows then singled home a pair of runs to put Meigs up 3-0.
Polk got one of those runs back to make it 3-1.
Already ahead by two, the Tigers scored some insurance runs in the seventh. Logan Carroll was hit by a pitch with one out and advanced on a wild pitch. He then scored on a single by Will Meadows, who later scored on a passed ball.
After the second out, Boshears singled and Shaver was hit by a pitch. Ethan Meadows then singled a run home to put Meigs ahead 6-1.
Will Meadows then put the Wildcats down in order to give Meigs the win.
The Tigers finished with seven hits. Will Meadows went 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run. Ethan Meadows went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Carroll and Boshears each had one hit and Boshears scored a pair of runs. Carroll and Armour both scored once.
Carroll (3-1) picked up the win as he went all seven innings. He gave up just one run on three hits while striking out six and walking one.
