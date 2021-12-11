The Etowah City School Lady Warriors defeated Calhoun 25-14 on Thursday. Scoring for ECS were Payton Dixon with 10 points, Madi Deakin 7 and Sierra Johnson and Lily Plemons both with 4. Scoring for Calhoun was Anna Lea McCay with 8 points, Carly Sneed 4 and Savannah Russell 2.
