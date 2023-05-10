Meigs County's Lainey Fitzgerald winds up a pitch against Tellico Plains during the District 3-2A losers' bracket final Wednesday at Karen Jennings Combs Field. Fitzgerald recorded 18 strikeouts in a one-hit shutout in the Lady Tigers' 5-0 win.
Meigs County's Lainey Fitzgerald winds up a pitch against Tellico Plains during the District 3-2A losers' bracket final Wednesday at Karen Jennings Combs Field. Fitzgerald recorded 18 strikeouts in a one-hit shutout in the Lady Tigers' 5-0 win.
DECATUR – For one inning, Meigs County rediscovered its offense. And with the way Lainey Fitzgerald was pitching, that was more than enough for the Lady Tigers to keep playing on.
With a 5-0 win over Tellico Plains in the District 3-2A tournament losers' bracket final Wednesday at Karen Jennings Combs Field, Meigs clinched the last remaining berth in the Region 2-2A tournament, which tentatively begins Monday.
The Lady Tigers (20-8) also advanced into the district championship round, which took place Thursday back at top seed Kingston. Meigs needed to beat the Lady Jackets twice to take the district title.
Fitzgerald rang up 18 strikeouts against just one walk in a complete-game one-hit shutout, giving the Lady Tigers all the time they needed to figure out how to score runs. The Tennessee Tech commit fanned 11 of the 13 batters she faced in the first four innings.
“I thought our pitcher pitched as good as she pitched all year, if not better,” said Meigs head coach Jeff Davis of Fitzgerald. “Defense played good. And to get where we want to get, we've got to get to the region. So the pressure should be off.”
With the game scoreless entering the bottom of the fourth inning, freshman Alexis Kazy got Meigs going with a one-out double into a gap. Kylee Hitson followed with a single, putting runners at the corners, and the first of two Tellico errors in the half inning on a Shelby Kennedy ground ball crossed the Lady Tigers' first run.
“It was a big load off. There was a lot of pressure in this game right here,” Davis said. “We've not had that pressure in a few years. We've always been waiting for the losers' bracket to come. We had one good inning started off by a freshman hitting a double in the gap. I guess if you're going to have one, have a good one.”
Graci Kennedy's fly ball to right field was good for another RBI, and a dropped pop fly put Carlie Landers on base and kept the Lady Tigers alive with two outs.
Madylin Johnson, Kennedy Majors and Sierra Howard all singled in succession to each plate a run and put Meigs ahead 5-0. The Lady Tigers finished with eight hits for the game, and five of those came in that bottom of the fourth.
It was just the kind of inning Meigs needed after a frustrating first two games of the District 3-2A tournament offensively, in which the Lady Tigers scored just one run each.
“We've got to hit it better,” Davis said. “Not even hit it better, swing it better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.