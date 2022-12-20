The McMinn County Cherokees used an up tempo offense to get past the Barren County Trojans 65-59 in Kentucky Tuesday.
Davion Evans led the team in scoring in the game as he finished with 18 and he led the team in assists as well. The teams played a tight first half as the lead flipped back and forth, but it was the Cherokees that took a halftime lead of 28-27.
“We came out a little sluggish and missed some free throws early, but we played hard. It was a battle. Barren County Kentucky is really good,” said McMinn head coach Randy Casey. “They are a very well coached and physical team. I was pleased with our effort. I thought we played extremely hard. Davion Evans fought through a flu bug, but he fought through for us and played. Great team effort. I thought we were tougher than them tonight and that was the difference in the ball game.”
The Trojans won the third quarter 20-17 and took a two-point lead into the final quarter, but it was the Cherokee defense in the fourth quarter that sealed the victory.
The Cherokees limited the Trojans to 12 points in the fourth as they outscored Barren 20-12 to close the game.
“They had a 6’9 kid and a 6’5 kid. Their size made it hard on us, especially in the first half, but in the second half we were able to pick the tempo up and take their size advantage away. They didn’t want to play fast,” Casey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.