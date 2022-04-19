Caleb Johnson expected that he could put his name in the McMinn County record books before the spring was over.
The senior finally did so last Monday in front of a home crowd at the McMinn County High School Invitational. Johnson hurled the discus a distance of 138 feet, 10 inches on one of his throws, surpassing the previous school record in the event that legendary multi-sport athlete Shazzon Bradley had set back in 1988.
“It’s truly a blessing to be able to hold that record especially in a sport and event that I hold so near and dear to my heart,” said Johnson in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “It means even more that I broke the record after it belonged to Shazzon for so long. It definitely feels like more of an accomplishment when it’s breaking such a great athlete’s record.”
The achievement, 34 years in the making, was something that Johnson had come close to a few times last season, and that both he and McMinn head coach Jeff Galloway figured would just be a matter of when this year.
As it turns out, it happened after a conversation right before last week’s home meet.
“He got close again in an early meet, but struggled with his release for a meet or two,” Galloway said. “Monday, we were talking, and I told him I thought he would have broken it by now, but I am glad he has the chance to do it at a home meet. Then the guy goes out there and does it that very day.”
Johnson had to overcome a few obstacles on the way to his current status as a standout athlete, including open heart surgery in the summer of 2017, before entering the eighth grade. And then in the spring of his eighth-grade year, in 2018, Johnson had shattered his ankle.
And then there was Johnson’s lost sophomore season of 2020, cut short barely after it began due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Well those factors definitely made it a little harder, but everyone else that competes puts in the work just the same as me,” said Johnson, who also played football with the Cherokees. “I just thank God that he gave me the talent I have in track.”
Moreover, Johnson has largely figured out how to excel in the discus throw by himself. McMinn does not have a throwing event specialist on its track and field coaching staff, with Galloway’s coaching expertise slanted more toward running events.
But Galloway has been able to help Johnson when he has asked for help — and Johnson has done so. And furthermore, Johnson has been helping coach, so to speak, younger athletes who hope to follow in his footsteps in the throwing events.
“I am proud of him, because he is a self-taught thrower, but is also humble enough to ask for help when he needs it,” Galloway said. “Then he listens and does what he is told he needs to do. He also helps the two freshmen learn the techniques of throwing.”
And Galloway believes Johnson isn’t done setting records in the discus throw.
“To break a record held by a legend of McMinn County athletics is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the sport,” Galloway said. “I think he can get the record even higher by the end of the season.”
Johnson hopes to finish the spring strong and attract the attention of college track and field programs. He figures reaching the TSSAA state meet for the second straight year, and this time earning a state medal, would be a good place to start.
“My goal is to really put up some good numbers and get some college offers to peruse after high school,” Johnson said. “I feel like I can definitely podium this year, if not place and medal.”
