MURFREESBORO – Ryan Triplett has had no problems continuing his winning ways at a higher level of play.
The Etowah Special Olympics golfer won the Middle Tennessee Golf Regional at level 4 by a 12-stroke margin on Monday at Old Fort Golf Course in Murfreesboro.
It was only Triplett’s second match at level 4, and he has finished in first place both times. In his 13th season competing in the Special Olympics, Triplett had been playing at level 3 many of those years.
Level 4 play involves nine-hole rounds the golfer plays individually the whole way through, as opposed to level 3 play which is an alternating 18-hole round between the Special Olympics golfer and a Unified partner.
That means that Triplett’s long-time alternate-shot partner, M.E. Davis of Soddy Daisy, is now his caddy. The caddy can still help the golfer line up shots and offer suggestions for club selection.
“He’s like, ‘Well, I’m not used to this,’” Triplett said. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know you want to play, but.’ But he was so proud of me the way I have been hitting the ball down the middle, and he’s like, ‘I think all this teaching is rubbing off, you’re actually playing better now.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, it’s all that teaching you got me.’”
Triplett finished with a 48, even despite a quintuple-bogey on hole No. 4. He followed that with a bogey on No. 5 and a streak of pars on No. 6, 7 and 8.
Second-place Sam Bishop finished the tournament with a 60, and Carter Cottrell in third place scored a 68.
“I did pretty good. My caddy, he lined me up the way I wanted to and everything,” Triplett said. “I got my club selection just right. It feels like the game of golf is a roller coaster, going up and down, up and down. It’s challenging, the game of golf. The course was all right. The course was in perfect shape, but the greens were a little slow for my kind of advantage.”
The sand on the greens made them a little slower than Triplett likes. He also wishes he could have had a couple of those shots into the sand bunkers back.
“I’m used to the medium speed, kind of slow and fast,” Triplett said. “That kind of helps me. It was sandy a little bit. I got in a couple of the bunkers. If I didn’t get into the bunkers I ha gotten into, I would’ve had a lower score than a 48.”
With his win, Triplett qualified for the Special Olympics Tennessee State Golf Tournament, which will take place Sept. 19 in Smyrna.
And Triplett expects he could be moved up a level again before too long, especially if he can continue winning at level 4 as he has so far.
“Maybe at the start of next year I’ll probably be playing with the big guys with 18 holes by myself,” Triplett said.
