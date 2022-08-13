ENGLEWOOD – Legendary quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers, former NFL quarterback and former U.S. Representative.
Heath Shuler made it clear he would have accomplished none of those things without the support of the community in his hometown of Bryson City, North Carolina, and his days as a student-athlete at Swain County High School.
And during his address to a crowd of fans and McMinn Central football players, coaches and supporters Saturday morning at Central High School, Shuler noted that the community around Englewood and Etowah reminded him of home.
“I kind of look at you guys as players and as parents and as supporters of this community,” Shuler said. “It reminds me so much of where I grew up.”
And where Shuler grew up, his high school senior class numbered 88, of which 24 entered military service. And his class included a SEAL Team Six member, an Olympian and a seven-time kayaking world champion.
“We had a very strong class with a very strong community,” Shuler said. “And growing up in Bryson City, Swain County in North Carolina, you start to realize pretty quickly that there’s no place like home. It will always be my home, even though I’ve now moved back to Knoxville and I call that my home now. But growing up in those communities, you learn incredible values.”
Shuler mentioned that he regularly texts back and forth with eight of his former classmates and football teammates, indicating the tight relationships he formed with them on and off the field. Several of his high school teammates were at his wedding, best friends to this day.
“Some of my very best friends, I saw some of the struggles they went through,” Shuler said. “Some of their difficulties at home, some of the challenges. And it was kind of throughout our whole school, and you started realizing they were my best friends, they were my brothers. They were the ones I counted on.”
Shuler told the story of his best friend losing his father the night before Swain County’s biggest football game against county rival Cherokee High School. The game was tied at halftime, and his friend comes in at halftime, gets dressed to play after having come back from his father’s funeral. He forced a fumble on the second-half kickoff that Swain County recovered, which turned momentum toward Shuler’s team that led to the win.
“You ask him at the end of the game that we won, he got the game ball, and we were all celebrating,” Shuler said. “But it was a tragic loss in his life. He lost his father. But the positive was that he had his teammates and he had the people who really loved him around him. He’s the one who is crying inside, but after the game he was very happy and it was about us, his teammates.”
That friend is currently an eastern Band council member of the Cherokee nation, and Shuler still talks to him almost every day, including about their times in high school. That was just one example of how understanding each other’s personal challenges made for success on and off the football field and beyond.
“That’s what really makes a team successful, that when you get down to it, you have the challenges,” Shuler said. “And it’s not always the challenges that will be on the field. It’s the off-the-field challenges that we were there for one another. And then when it came time, it was third-and-short and we had to pick up the first down. We could we could count on the person beside us. Because we had been there personally for them. We had been there during the summer workouts pushing one another and making them ready to play, and we knew that moment would come where we would have to get that first down to be successful. We had to pick up that first down to be able to go to that next game in the playoffs.”
Shuler had finished out his high school career with three straight state championships. Swain County’s head coach at the time is something of a legend there, and Shuler even mentioned he saw his coach’s qualities in current Chargers head coach Matt Moody.
“He got the most out of us. And I see that in your coach,” Shuler said to the Chargers. “There was nothing we wouldn’t do for him. You always heard the old saying, ‘You would run through a wall for your coach.’ That was him.”
Coming from a smaller school that regularly played teams from larger schools, Shuler noted that the toughness of his team was the key to its success, and that its toughest players were its best leaders.
“And they (larger schools) did not want to play us,” Shuler said. “Because we had one thing: we weren’t physically as talented as most of the other schools we played, but we were the toughest. And that was the first thing I said. I said to you guys, what? Who’s the toughest guy on the field? I didn’t ask who the best guy on the field was. I said who’s the toughest guy on the field.”
Shuler went on to have a prolific career as a quarterback for Tennessee, succeeding Andy Kelly as the starter for the 1992 and 1993 seasons. Shuler finished second in the Heisman Trophy vote in 1993, then was drafted third overall into the NFL by the then-Washington Redskins. His NFL career lasted six seasons. Shuler would later serve three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007-2013.
But the “game changer” for Shuler, which led to all of those accomplishments, was his days at Swain County High School.
“There’s examples throughout my whole life of my community putting me where I am today,” Shuler said. “I got to travel the world when I was in Congress. I got to meet all the presidents. I got to meet foreign dignitaries and prime ministers and kings from every place on Earth, it seemed like. But I wouldn’t have been there if it wasn’t happened in high school. That truly was the game changer for me. It was Swain County High School, home of the Maroon Devils, is what put me where I am today. And you’re that same person, there’s absolutely nothing this community wouldn’t do for you guys. There’s nothing your classmates and teammates wouldn’t do for you. So remember those relationships. Remember those times that you have together because it is the most fun.”
As for his days as a Vol, Shuler noted that it was a job that he had to start almost immediately after receiving his high school diploma.
“College is great. I had a great time in college,” Shuler said. “It became a job when I played. Graduated on Friday night, went to school on Monday. I didn’t have much of a transition, and it became a job. But my high school days were the most fun. NFL was great. I had a great time, awesome time, six years playing the game I love, dream come true. I enjoyed high school even more. That was the time it was the most fun because we played for the love of the game, things we love to do.”
During the questions from the audience, Shuler noted that he has a close insight on where Tennessee’s football program is headed under current head coach Josh Heupel, with his son, Navy, having transferred from Appalachian State to the Vols over this past offseason. And Shuler likes where Tennessee is headed, even mentioning that Heupel reminds him of his own head coach at Tennessee, Phillip Fulmer.
“Every day he (Navy) tells me what an incredible human being this guy is,” Shuler said. “How awesome he is, how well he treats his players and how his players will run through a wall for him. And I think with what you’re seeing, you’re starting to see the program change in the way as fans we all wanted to see, with good athletes, good people, good personnel, with a great attitude to go out there and perform to their highest ability.
“And even when things were going bad last year they never gave up, and that was more to do with how they’re being coached and how they’re being asked to perform and the relationship they have with one another. They didn’t want to give up. I had seen Tennessee teams give up prior to that with other coaches. We may have not have had the best talent in the world the last couple of years, but you’re getting a better quality player in the right atmosphere in the right situation with the right coach. And so I think the sky is the limit with this guy.”
