A straight-set win over a defending district champion could be what McMinn County needed to build momentum for the volleyball season moving forward.
The Lady Cherokees rallied from deficits in the first two sets, then held off a comeback attempt in the third set to close out a 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 victory over Loudon on Monday at McMinn County High School.
"This team has a lot of hustle and a heart, and we've just got to not quit, keep hustling and keep playing, and we'll be good," said McMinn Coach Taylor South.
Loudon won the District 5-AA championship last year and is a favorite in that district again this season.
The Lady Redskins took a 14-10 lead in the first set and were still ahead 16-14, but McMinn (3-2) then jumped ahead after seven straight points with Itzy Ayala-Renteria on serve. Ayala-Renteria landed an ace during that stretch, and Summer Trew landed three kills to help the Lady Tribe close out the first set.
McMinn fell behind again in the second set, 8-2, but Ayala-Renteria's serving again helped the Lady Tribe rally back into contention with five straight points.
"Those two sets, Itzy really helped us out with her serves coming back," South said. "She had some good strong serves that really helped us out in those sets."
The Lady Cherokees were down 22-20, but then scored the last five points of the set, punctuated by two Jada Mack kills, to steal it away and take a 2-0 set lead.
The Lady Tribe jumped ahead 8-2 in the third set and still led 22-17 before Loudon rallied with two aces and a kill to tie the set at 23-23. But McMinn scored the last two points on Loudon errors to wrap up the sweep.
Mack and Trew landed five kills each, while Ayala-Renteria finished the match with four aces. Jazmine Moses also tallied three kills and an ace, and Taylor Hancock two aces and a kill.
As a team, McMinn landed 17 kills and seven aces, while Loudon tallied 16 kills and seven aces.
The Lady Cherokees play again today, traveling to Tellico Plains for a 6 p.m. start.
