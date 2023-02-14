KNOXVILLE – McMinn Central was making one critical bucket after another in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Chargerettes, they were not following those with defensive stops.
Often surrendering open driving lanes, easy layups off press breaks and fast-break points to the Lady Spartans, Central fell to a 60-58 defeat Monday at Webb School of Knoxville.
The Chargerettes (20-7), ranked No. 6 in Class 2A in the final Associated Press poll of the season, are on a two-game losing streak to end the regular season. It was Central's second straight game against another state-ranked opponent, with Webb at No. 4 in Division II, Class AA in the final poll.
And Central's performance on defense that allowed the Lady Spartans (18-8) to often match them score-for-score was not what head coach Johnny Morgan wanted to see heading into tournament play.
"Mentally we were not in it from the get-go. That's what I told them,” Morgan said. “When you can't find who you're guarding, and then we call timeout to run something and we can't get people in the right places. I don't know if they're ready for tournament to get here or what the deal is, but just the smart players that just did some crazy stuff.”
Monday's game, which featured a total of eight ties and 11 lead changes, reminded Morgan of things the Chargerettes were doing during their 3-4 start to the basketball season back in November and December.
“I'm sitting over there in the middle of the fourth quarter and I thought, 'I'm done. I'm done. They're not going to listen to me anyway,'” Morgan said. “It's frustrating that you got the team that you have and everybody looks so confused, and that's back before Christmas stuff.”
Central led 19-16 after one quarter, with Karina Bystry scoring the Chargerettes' first nine points on the way to her game-high 20. Maddox Mayfield also stepped up with a steal-and-score, 3-pointer and putback for seven of her nine points late in the opening period.
Two free throws from Molly Masingale (18 points) with 38 seconds before halftime knotted the score at 27-27, but Webb answered with the half's last four points, including a putback about a second before the break.
The Chargerettes faced their largest deficit at 37-29 in the third quarter, but 3-pointers from Bystry and Reagan Baker and free throws and a drive to the hoop from Masingale made for a 10-0 run that nudged Central back ahead 39-37. After two more lead changes, the Chargerettes led 43-42 heading to the fourth.
The lead changed hands three more times, and Bystry's third triple of the game knotted the score at 48-48 with 3:41 left. But Webb's leading scorer, Madelyn Ladd (17 points), answered with a hoop in the paint that put her team ahead for good. And after one of Central's 10 turnovers for the game, and third of the fourth quarter, a press break layup extended the Lady Spartans' lead to four.
The Chargerettes made four of their last five field goal attempts, but Webb made all of its last five from the floor to stay ahead, and a pair of free throws with eight seconds left sealed Central's defeat.
“And we got a couple of them that were fairly good defensive players and they just did crazy stuff tonight,” Morgan said. “So I don't know. A couple of them had to just keep getting out because of their defense and some of them had to keep getting out because they were throwing it to a white jersey instead of a blue jersey. So I don't know. It's odd. And it's not that we don't play hard, but it's the confusion that I see out there, that's what disappointing.”
Central now turns its attention to the postseason, which it begins 6 p.m. Thursday in The Roundhouse as the top seed in the District 3-2A tournament against four-seed Tellico Plains in the semifinals. Tellico rallied past fifth seed Loudon to a 40-37 win in the district play-in Monday.
And Morgan expects a series of opponents doing their best to derail the Chargerettes' goal of reaching the state tournament for the first time in seven years.
"The season really starts Thursday, and I told them if you think that the teams that we beat earlier are going to lay down for you and it's going to be a cakewalk, so was this one going to be a cakewalk for you,” Morgan said. “So you've got to get mentally prepared for all of them, and as I've said for years, you've got those teams that have our name circled on their schedule. And you're going to get everybody's best, and we just didn't handle it very well.”
