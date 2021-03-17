DECATUR — A nine-run second inning helped propel the Lady Tigers past the Lady Chargers 14-0 in three innings Tuesday.
Meigs County finished with 13 hits and took advantage of five McMinn Central errors to come away with the District 5-AA win in the second game of the season for both teams.
“We hit the ball pretty better today (than during Monday’s loss at Bradley),” Lady Tigers Coach Jeff Davis said. “They helped us a bit at times, but most of those were off hard hit balls. We got the shutout so obviously we pitched the ball well and defensively we made plays. Its was a good game for us all the way around.”
McMinn Central Coach Britt Shaw was disappointed in his team’s play as the Lady Chargers have begun the 2021 season by being blanked in back-to-back games.
“We had that one error (in the second inning) and things just snowballed into more errors,” Shaw said. “We are a better team than this. This was not a good day for us.”
The Lady Tigers (1-1) were scheduled to play Cumberland on Wednesday and Kingston on Thursday, but both of those games have been cancelled. It is expected to rain on Wednesday and Kingston’s basketball team is in the state tournament so that game is being rescheduled.
Meigs is next expected to take the field on Friday and Saturday in the Tiger Classic at Athens Regional Park.
Central will host Sequoyah on Tuesday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m.
Ella Crowder led off the inning with a single, with Jacelyn Stone entering the game as a courtesy runner for her. Stone later reached third on a Central error off a ball hit by Sierra Howard.
The first run came off a single by Olivia Miller, which scored Stone, and then Howard scored on a Central error.
Madison Hughes then reached on another Central error. One out later, a double by Carlee McLemore brought home Miller and Hughes to put Meigs up 4-0.
After the second out Anna Crowder singled and advanced to third when Ella Crowder reached on an error. Ella Crowder then hit a hard ground ball, resulting in an error, bringing home Anna Crowder and Scott to make it 7-0.
The final two runs of the inning were on a double by Howard that scored courtesy runner Stone and a single by Miller that brought home Howard.
Central’s Cadence Breeden was hit by a pitch with two outs in the bottom of the third, but the Lady Chargers couldn’t get her home.
Meigs added to its lead in the bottom of the third. Toryn Lawson led off the frame with a walk and advanced on a fielder’s choice. She then scored on a double by Kennedy Majors to put Meigs up 10-0.
Anna Crowder then singled and Scott doubled home courtesy runner Shelby Kennedy. A double by Ella Crowder scored Anna Crowder and Scott to make it 14-0.
The final run of the inning came on a fielder’s choice that scored Stone.
The Lady Chargers threatened in the top of the fourth. Elizabeth White started things off with a single and then Brooklyn Martin drew a walk. After the first out, Makenzie McDermott also walked to load the bases.
Meigs got out of trouble, however, with Lainey Fitzgerald striking out the next two batters to maintain Meigs’ 14-0 advantage.
Neither team scored again with Fitzgerald ending the game by inducing a fly ball out.
The Lady Tigers pounded out 13 hits, including doubles by Majors, McLemore, Scott, Ella Crowder and Howard.
Miller, McLemore and Ella Crowder each picked up two RBIs while Majors, Anna Crowder, Scott, Kylee Hitson and Howard each collecting one.
Anna Crowder and Ella Crowder both went 2-for-3 at the plate and McLemore went 2-for-4.
Meigs County pitchers only gave up one hit and struck out 10. McLemore started and pitched the first three innings, giving up no runs and no hits while striking out five and walking one. Fitzgerald threw the final two innings and she also struck out five while allowing just one hit and walking three.
White had the Lady Chargers’ only hit on the day, a hard single in the fourth inning up the middle.
McDermott reached on a walk and Martin walked twice.
