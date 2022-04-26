DECATUR - Senior night was a success as the Tigers routed Copper Basin 13-0 on Monday in five innings.
The Tigers scored five runs in the second inning, one in the third and then seven in the fourth. A pair of Meigs pitchers, Payton Armour and Hunter Davis, combined to throw a one-hitter.
“It was a great Senior Day today,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “We came out as a group and hit the ball really well today from top to bottom. Payton and Hunter did an excellent job for us on the mound.”
Before the game Meigs recognized seniors Logan Carroll, Jackson Shaver, Conner Mason and Matthew Boshears, along with their parents, for their contributions to the program.
“I’m sure proud of my senior group and the heart and energy that they and their parents have put into the program the past four seasons,” Roberts said. “We will definitely miss them next year.”
The Tigers (11-7, 5-5) are scheduled to travel to Copper Basin today (Tuesday), but expected poor weather may change that.
Meigs is done with the regular season district schedule and will face Maryville Christian at home for a doubleheader on Friday and then travel to Notre Dame and Chattanooga Central on Monday and Tuesday next week.
Then comes the District 3-2A Tournament. The Tigers, as the district’s No. 4 seed, will host No. 5 seed Tellico on Thursday, May 5. The winner advances to the double elimination portion of the tournament and the loser’s season is over.
The winner of the No. 4 vs. No. 5 will travel to Sweetwater on May 6.
Meigs 13, Copper Basin 0
Carroll doubled home a run in the second inning while Shaver drove in a run with a single. Gage Welch sacrificed in a run. Boshears also had a big hit in the inning with a triple.
Up 5-0, Meigs scored once in the third when Boshears singled and later scored on a single by Nate Levy.
Then came the big inning in the fourth as the Tigers pushed seven runs across to make it 13-0.
Caroll, Mason, Boshears, Shaver and Davis each drove in runs. A double by Lane Vaughn drove in two runs as well.
Others with big hits were Armour and Mason with triples.
Armour, who is now 5-0 on the season, picked up the win in three innings of work. He faced 10 batters and struck out six of them, and didn’t allow a hit or a walk.
Davis gave up one hit, but struck out two of the seven batters he faced in two innings.
Offensively, Boshears went 3-for-3 with an RBI while Shaver went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Vaughn and Carroll each drove in two runs while those with one RBI were Mason, Levy, Welch and Davis.
