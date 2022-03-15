DECATUR — Deb and Scott Evanyk got the baseball rolling and they hope it never stops.
For many years, youth ballplayers in Meigs County have had to play in leagues outside the county. They could represent Meigs County, but always on someone else’s field.
“The goal was to play games in our county and on our fields,” Deb said. “We like where we live and we wanted to do something for the community. We have seven kids, most of them grown, and now we have grandkids of that age. We want to see them running around outside and not in front of the screen.”
For many years, Deb estimated as many as possibly seven or eight years, youth baseball teams had to play in leagues outside the county and play all their games there, typically in Dayton. A lot of players joined out-of-county travel ball teams as well.
Starting in early January, the Evanyks put the ball in motion to begin a Meigs County youth baseball association.
The husband-wife team, she said, works well together in that he is good at more mechanical things like “working the dirt” and fixing things while she is good at organizing. She is the president of the league and he is the vice president.
So she started with Dayton, inquiring about the process to get back into that league, which is backed by Dizzy Dean.
“Our vision was to bring baseball back to our county and Dayton wasn’t able to offer us the ability to have home games,” Evanyk said.
So she then turned to Dixie Youth.
“Once they found out what we were doing – wanting to play our home games here in Meigs County — they have been very supportive,” she said.
From there things just rolled along until they were officially Meigs County Youth Baseball, sanctioned by Dixie Youth.
There will be 10 teams, including three for 3 & 4 year-olds, two for 5 & 6, two for 7 & 8, two for 9 & 10 and one for 11 & 12.
Opening day is set for April 12 and the season will run through late May.
The league is for both boys and girls. Deb said the teams currently are comprised of 60% boys and 40% girls.
“We have a lot of girls that want to play,” she said.
Meigs will be a Dixie Youth Division II team, as a Division I designation requires more 7 & 8 year-old teams.
One of the aspects that has touched Deb is helping players who have fallen through the cracks — those who are too inexperienced to play on more established teams or leagues.
“I had one player come up to registration whose mother said he had never played, but wanted to try it. He tried out for his middle school team and didn’t make it. So now he gets to play.
“I admit I had a moment where there were tears in my eyes hearing that. That is what we are here for.”
Meigs will be in District 7 along with Niota, Etowah, Sweetwater, Madisonville, Tellico, Vonore, Loudon and Greenback.
Becoming officially part of Dixie Youth baseball, however, was just the beginning. Since it has been a long time since Meigs teams played at home, fields had to be brought back to life and a lot of work has been done to make the fields playable.
The Meigs County Commission gave $6,000 to help with the fields and a lot of community members have helped get the playing surfaces in shape.
At this time the locations that are being planned for use are the two fields owned by Meigs County near Meigs Middle and the field at Meigs South elementary for the two younger brackets.
They are also working on getting the Ten Mile field, located near the community center, better for practices right now so all of their teams have practice days.
Deb said she has plenty of volunteers and assistant coaches right now, but that there is a need for umpires.
While there is still a lot of work to be done, there is definitely a sense of anticipation for those involved in the project.
“I’m just really, really excited to get started and see where we end up,” she said.
Deb said having 10 teams in the league’s first year is a tremendous show of support from the community.
“We have literally started this league from scratch, we were hoping to have three teams and be able to franchise with Dixie Youth as our own league, so the community need and support has definitely been with us,” she said.
Youth baseball is not the only project Deb has in mind, saying “now that we are going to have the fields we are going to play the heck out of them.” She would like to also have a few days of community softball as well.
Long term, possibly in the next year or two if possible, she would like to start a youth softball league as well.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/Meigscountyyouthbaseball on Facebook for more information about the league.
