Region game or not, late or early in the year, it doesn’t matter. McMinn County wants to beat Bradley Central more than it does anyone else.
After reclassification, the 98th meeting between the Cherokees and the Bears will be a non-region contest when the two fierce rivals kick off 7:30 p.m. at Cherokee Stadium.
But the fact the rivalry clash is not a region game doesn’t change its importance as far as the Tribe is concerned. McMinn and Bradley have played each other at least once every year since 1927 and have met three times in the playoffs, with the Bears holding a 53-41-3 advantage in the series.
“Our community wants to win this game more than anything else,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “Everybody that has ever played at McMinn has played against Bradley. And this is the biggest game. You get several reunions that show up for the Bradley game. You get people that don’t come to any games all year who come to support McMinn in this game, a home game against Bradley. It doesn’t get much better than this. It’s early in the year, but it’s just as much fun as it always is.”
The Cherokees (1-2) are coming into Friday on a two-game losing streak, one they would love to end at their oldest rival’s expense. One place to start, according to Cagle, is to cut down on the penalties that have plagued McMinn recently. The Tribe committed 17 penalties in its loss at Rhea County last week, several of those being offside calls and unsportsmanlike conduct and personal fouls.
“That’s self-inflicted wounds,” Cagle said. “You can understand the holdings and the blocks in the back, stuff that’s physical. But when we’re lining up offside several times in the game, that’s not good. We’re giving up first downs because of that, and we can’t do that stuff. And unsportsmanlike conduct and personal foul stuff, we don’t need to do that stuff. Those aren’t physical, and we can handle that and control those ourselves, and so we don’t need to do that and we can cut those down.”
Lack of offensive execution also hurt McMinn at Rhea, particularly in a second half where the Cherokees’ first two possessions netted only one first down each.
“Offensively, we had some points we left out on the field Friday night because of non-execution,” Cagle said. “So we’ve got to get better at that for sure. And just keep developing toughness, because we’re not as tough as we need to be just yet, and we need to develop that throughout the year.”
McMinn has won the last two rivalry clashes, but the Bears come into Athens this year as the likely favorites. Bradley (3-0) is ranked No. 5 in Class 6A in this week’s Associated Press prep poll, having outscored its opponents a combined 85-30. One of those wins was a 24-10 decision over Walker Valley, which is ranked No. 6 in Class 5A this week.
The Cherokees don’t have to worry about an unusual offensive scheme this week, as they did with Rhea’s wing-T, since Bradley runs mostly the same spread scheme McMinn does. But the Bears do have skill players of concern, including running back Jackson Wilson, who ran for 225 yards against Cleveland last week.
“He’s a fast, strong running back,” Cagle said of Wilson. “He’s probably not as dynamic as the guy they had last year (Javon Burke), but he poses a threat up front breaking tackles, and when he gets in the open field he’s got enough speed to take it to the house.”
In addition, quarterback Aiden McClary is a dual-threat with a dangerous corps of receivers.
“He hadn’t been running it very much because he’s been a little banged up, but we have to prepare for that because this may be the week he gets up to full strength and starts pulling the ball a little more,” Cagle said. “And he throws it well, and they’ve got receivers who can run down the field as well.”
Defensively, the Bears are more multiple, lining up not only in the 3-4 from the last several years, but also the 3-3-stack and even four-man fronts.
“They’ve gotten very multiple on defense which makes it a little confusing, but our guys are getting better each week at seeing and knowing what to do,” Cagle said. “But we’re still inexperienced, especially on the offensive line, to be able to take advantage of what they’re giving us.”
A win Friday could be what McMinn needs to get back on track when it resumes Region 4-5A play next week at Howard, with a playoff berth potentially on the line. But make no mistake – the Cherokees are dialed in on the Bears this week.
“Our kids really don’t look at the region until the end of the year, anyway,” Cagle said. “They look at every single game individually and play those games individually. And that’s the way this one will be, too.”
In addition, defensive lineman Andre Knox is serving the first of a two-game suspension after an ejection at Rhea.
