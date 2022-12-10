So far, the Lady Cherokees just keep winning, an encouraging sign as they head into the rest of the basketball season without their star point guard.
Aubrey Gonzalez scored a game-high 21 points, Brooklyn Stinnett rang up 16 of her 19 points in the first half, and McMinn County secured a 51-39 win over William Blount on Friday at McMinn County High School.
The Lady Tribe (6-3) has won its last five games, and the last three since senior Anderson University signee Peytyn Oliver sustained an injury to her right knee the previous week against Walker Valley. That was also McMinn's second straight win over another Class 4A opponent.
"Those two (Gonzalez and Stinnett) played well,” said Lady Cherokees head coach David Tucker. “But hey, we've won three in a row this week, with what we had on injuries. So these girls have shows a lot of hard-nosed playing. I know tonight, that team did a good job and we did a good job. We'll take it and go on, and we'll get better as we go along. So a win's a win for us, and we'll take them.”
Tucker confirmed to The Daily Post-Athenian after the game that Oliver's injury was an ACL tear, which ended her season. Oliver, a Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State honoree last season, will have surgery Dec. 22.
Junior post Lexi Lawson, who also hurt her right knee against Walker Valley, avoided serious damage to her knee and is expected to return this week.
"We've got to get Lexi back. But what can you do? We're still playing pretty consistent,” Tucker said. “We've just got to get better. I don't care what anybody says, you play three games in one week, that's tough, especially with the flu bug going around.”
McMinn was more than good enough Friday, as Stinnett, primarily playing at point guard, drained four of her five 3-pointers in the first half to help the Lady Cherokees lead 12-7 after one quarter and swell their advantage to 28-15 at halftime.
The Lady Tribe led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter, with Gonzalez hitting two from downtown and finishing off a three-point play for nine of her points in the period.
McMinn matched its largest lead of the game at 44-24 early in the fourth quarter. William Blount chipped away at the Lady Cherokees' lead but only got as close as 12 points in the last minute.
GOVERNORS 79, CHEROKEES 68: William Blount shot a 66% field goal percentage for the game and was 71% from the floor in the first half.
With McMinn leading 6-4 early in the first quarter, the Govs engineered an 11-0 run, jumping ahead 15-6 and leading 21-16 at the end of the period, and made the Cherokees chase them the rest of Friday night.
The Tribe (6-4) had its six-game winning streak end, while William Blount improved its season start to 9-0.
"We didn't guard them in the first half,” said McMinn head coach Randy Casey. “We didn't guard. And they got going, and that's not who we are. We hang our hats on being a good defensive team, and tonight we were not. And they're very good, don't get me wrong. They're probably one of the top two teams we play this year and will play.
“And we've just got to learn from it and get better. We're going to come in on Sunday and watch film and practice and we'll be better for it next week. That's good for us. That's the kind of people we've got to play for us to get where we want to go.”
McMinn got within one possession four times in the second quarter before heading into halftime down 38-33. The Cherokees put together an 11-3 run late in the third quarter, momentarily leading 53-52 and again 55-54 before heading into the fourth down 56-55.
But the Govs put the game away with a 13-2 run to begin the fourth quarter. McMinn shot 1-6 from the field during that stretch and committed three turnovers and stared at a 69-57 deficit it could not recover from.
During the fourth quarter, the Cherokees yielded three offensive rebounds off missed free throws to William Blount, and the Govs' Bryson Stewart drained three 3-pointers.
“And we tell our guys all the time that the games come down to three or four possessions, and tonight was the case,” Casey said. “Free throw line not blocking out, which to be honest with you is ridiculous, and then we turn the ball over a couple times there late. That's three or four possessions, and that's the difference in beating a really good team and not beating a good team. That's what happened tonight.”
Davion Evans and Caden Hester led McMinn in scoring with 15 points each, and Hayden Smith added 10 points. Tucker Monroe, back from illness and coming off the bench Friday, had eight points.
Caden Windle scored a game-high 28 points for William Blount, and Grady Robertson added 21, with much of their production coming in the paint on cuts to the hoop and on putbacks. Stewart finished with 15 points for the Govs.
Both McMinn teams return to District 5-4A play Tuesday at home against Howard, with the girls' game tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys' game at roughly 7:30.
