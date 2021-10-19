DECATUR — Meigs County wanted a test, and they got one Friday night.
The Tigers used a trick play to gain the lead and later denied Tyner a two-point conversion with two minutes to play as Meigs County held on for a 19-18 victory on senior night.
“The players did a great job, the coaching staff did a great job — everybody did a great job tonight,” Meigs coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “We played hard and did what we had to do.”
It wasn’t the prettiest offensive game of the year for Meigs as the Tigers gained just 189 yards — well below their average per game — and only four first downs.
But the Tigers did what they needed to do, whether it was Cameron Huckabey booming punts to flip the field or running back returns to set Meigs up with good field position, or quarterback Logan Carroll picking up yards and running the offense, or the defense making Tyner’s life difficult.
“We made things hard on them,” Fitzgerald said of his team’s defense against Tyner’s explosive offense. “They hit that one big play, but we still kept them out of the end zone on that drive. Huckabey had a heck of a game and Carroll had a good game. Really, everyone did a good job.”
Meigs’ win on Friday means a week to heal up during the bye and then a game at Marion County in two weeks that will be for for the region title.
“The off week comes at a good time,” Fitzgerald said. “It will let us heal up after a tough game with Tyner and get ready for Marion.”
The Tigers recognized their football, cheerleading and band seniors before the game. The football seniors are ??? ….
Meigs 19, Tyner 18:Meigs struck first midway through the first quarter, with an assist from the Tiger defense.
After a couple of short-yardage runs, Carroll picked off a Tyner pass and set the offense up with great field position at the Tyner 20.
After a second down run by Ben Smith picked up eight yards, Carroll ran left and found the end zone on a 12-yard scoring run. Zane Arbuthnot’s extra point kick was good, putting Meigs up 7-0 with 7:05 left in the opening period.
Tyner scored its first touchdown midway through the second quarter. After a long 11-play drive the Rams scored on a 13-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving Meigs ahead 7-6 with 7:16 left until halftime.
Tyner later took a 12-7 lead on a 19-yard touchdown run with 3:16. Again, the Rams went for the two-point conversion and failed. Going for two every time, and failing, was one of the differences of the game.
Neither team scored in the next few drives, though there were some good individual plays. Huckabey had another booming punt and also had a good punt return. Tyner came up with an interception during that stretch.
The half ended with Tyner ahead 12-7.
Meigs scored in the third quarter on a scoring run by Carroll from one yard out. The extra point try failed, putting Meigs ahead 13-12 with 6:09 left in the third.
Later, the Tigers were successful on a trick play.
Carroll threw what looked to be a bubble screen to Huckabey, who then threw a pass to a wide open Jackson Shaver. Shaver raced to the end zone for a 66-yard touchdown.
“We were in trips formation and they were coming hard when we were in trips,” Fitzgerald said. “We thought we could run it by them and we did.”
The two-point try failed, leaving Meigs with a 19-12 advantage with 2:48 left in the third.
Tyner answered later in the dying embers of the game with a 16-yard touchdown pass with 2:19 left.
As was the case all night, however, Tyner elected to go for the two-point conversion, which would have given the Rams the lead.
The Tigers, however, denied Tyner the two-point try and held on to their 19-18 advantage with 2:19 left.
Meigs recovered the onside kick attempt to seal the game.
Tyner had 14 first downs while Meigs had only four. Neither team was overly successful running the ball as the Tigers gained 97 yards on 29 carries while the Rams put up 65 yards on 33 carries.
Tyner hit some pass plays and finished with 220 yards passing while Meigs finished with 105 yards through the air.
Huckabey caught one pass for 15 yards, but made his biggest contribution on special teams, blasting seven punts for 48 yards. Meigs also gained 43 yards in returns, much of that by Huckabey.
Carroll led the Tigers with 72 yards rushing on 23 carries and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Eli Malone led the Tigers with nine solo tackles and Da’Quawn Tatum made eight stops. Ben Smith made seven tackles while Bryson Falls and Dalton Purgason each made five.
Logan Carroll intercepted a pass and Smith made a sack. Those with a tackle for loss include Malone, Purgason, Smith and Cameron Huckabey.
