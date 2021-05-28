MURFREESBORO — Shaniah McClendon ran into quite some turbulence in her quest to double medal in the state meet.
The McMinn County senior’s first part of it went smoothly enough, her best throw of 37 feet, 6 inches in the girls’ shot put finals good for a fifth-place finish and her first medal in the TSSAA Large Class Track and Field State Championships meet Thursday at Rockvale High School.
But in the discus, which had been her better event for most of this season, things went awry. An underwhelming first throw of 96’ 5” and a second throw that would’ve gone about 120 feet but landed foul by inches put her advancement into the finals in question.
The hollow rubber throwing surface was not what McClendon had been used to, having thrown off a solid concrete surface all season up until Thursday.
“The circle is not what I’m used to,” said McClendon, who had been seeded No. 2 in the state in discus going into the meet. “It’s rubber, and it’s slick. So you’ve got to think about falling, staying in the circle and throwing it and not getting out of the sector.”
McClendon managed to get the third throw inbounds with just enough distance at 107’ 8” to sneak into the top nine and the finals — where she ran into even more adversity. Another throw well below her usual distance of 104’ 4”, followed by a second throw that flew foul into the cage around the throwing circle put her medal position in doubt.
“Really, I just knew I could do better than what I was warming up with and what I was throwing,” McClendon said. “I’m used to throwing 120, 110, so I was aiming for 135. I just kept looking out there and wishing for the best and thinking about everything that I’ve been working on this past week. I’m just glad I made it to the finals, and it’s a good opportunity to even be here, and I’m thankful for that.”
And with that thought, McClendon finished with her best throw of the day, that hurl of 111 feet clinching her second trip to the state podium in eighth place.
“It’s an improvement, and that’s all I care about,” McClendon said. “And I’ve improved all season.
“The 111, I’m good with that, just because it was my best (at state) and it was my last. So I know I did better than what I did the first time.”
After all that turbulence in the discus, McClendon finished her track career as a double state medalist — made all the sweeter coming off her lost junior season from the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
“Like I’ve said, I’ve always done it for my mom, and I’m glad she got to experience it,” McClendon said. “In my senior year, I had to go out with a bang, and I did. So I’m thankful for that, and just for being here with the opportunity.”
Given McClendon’s seeding for the discus, coach Jeff Galloway believed she could’ve competed for the state championship in that event. But he was still beaming with pride for the senior.
“We had bigger goals, obviously, but to get two medals, that’s what you expect to do when you come here for two events, right?” Galloway said. “I’m proud of her for getting that. She didn’t get to throw last year, other than one or two meets.
“Two medals in one day. A lot of people aren’t going home with any.”
The same throwing surface at Rockvale that vexed McClendon also gave McMinn junior Caleb Johnson some issues in the boys’ discus. According to Galloway, the throwing surface at MTSU, where the state track meet is usually held, is more solid.
“I think some of the other people had seen that before and knew what to expect,” Galloway said. “They didn’t and it bounced on them a little bit.”
Johnson’s first throw was 93 feet, 9 inches, well off his personal record, and his second and third throws both went foul, landing him a 16th-place finish in the event.
“I know he’s very disappointed,” Galloway said. “I’m just glad he’s here. He’s got another year to get here, and he’ll know what to expect now.”
Fortunately, Johnson still has one more year of track, now with the experience of a state meet to work with.
“The experience of state for me was pretty good,” Johnson said. “You get to come out here and compete against the best of the best. Even having a bad day, it was still fun because you still got to come out here and see some really good throwers and see what you need to get done next year, figure it out and get really good at it.”
And Johnson knows one thing he will be working on for his senior season.
“I think I need to work on my footwork a little more,” Johnson said. “I think that’s my big downfall right now. So get my footwork figured out and then I should be on my way.”
