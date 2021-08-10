Reports of dead birds have been increasing in Tennessee due to the recent news coverage of a disease affecting birds in several eastern and midwestern states. The disease is reportedly causing eye swelling and crusty discharge from the eyes of birds and may also be associated with neurological symptoms.
A significant number of reports have come from Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. Most birds reported exhibiting this condition are young. and have included common grackles, European starlings, blue jays, and American robins along with other species of songbirds. There are no confirmed cases of the disease in Tennessee and there have been no reports of the disease occurring in humans, poultry, or livestock.
Disease experts are diligently working to determine the cause of the disease and have not found signs of infection from known illnesses (i.e. Salmonella, avian influenza, West Nile virus, Newcastle disease, herpesviruses, poxviruses, and Trichomonas parasites). TWRA is working closely with regional experts to further explore the cause and to determine if the disease is affecting birds in Tennessee. Please contact TWRA Bird Conservation Coordinator David Hanni at David.Hanni@TN.gov with specific questions or need additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.