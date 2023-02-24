ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central’s greatest challenge in its Region 2-2A tournament opener was coming in focused on the task at hand, and head coach Johnny Morgan believes the Chargerettes did just that.
Central scored the first 24 points and dismissed an outmatched opponent from Brainerd 76-22 Friday in The Roundhouse.
“I felt like the biggest thing in this game that I was happy about was we were mentally focused,” Morgan said. “And as much social media that’s out there now and the access to it that you look at scores and things, and we may look at that and say, ‘Oh gosh, who’s our second-round game?’ So I thought they were focused.”
Brainerd scored its first two points with a minute left in the first quarter, which ended with the Chargerettes (23-7) ahead 27-2.
Karina Bystry scored all 26 of her game-high total before halftime, finishing one short of her career high. The sophomore drained five of Central’s 11 3-pointers. Molly Masingale scored 11 of her 17 in the first half and finished the game making four from downtown, and freshman Maddie Kirkpatrick also sank two from long distance for her six points.
“And offensively, I felt like that we moved the ball well,” Morgan said. “We got open shots, and I told them at halftime I don’t care if every shot you take is a 3-pointer as long as it’s out of the offense, as long as you’re moving the basketball and getting people open shots and shooting threes, then that’s fine. I can handle that.”
Back-to-back threes from Shakyla Belcher actually got the Lady Panthers (5-19) into double figures with 2:50 before halftime. The Chargerettes led 52-12 at the break and swelled the difference to 69-16 after three.
Despite not pressing at all, Central forced 11 turnovers in the first half.
“Defensively I told them let’s work on our halfcourt defense and we’re going to meet them up at the halfcourt,” Morgan said. “And we did that. And in the second quarter we started backing off a little bit farther than that and working on that defense. So just the mental part of it was what I was pleased with.”
All 10 Chargerettes dressed out Friday had seen time on the floor by the middle of the third quarter, and nine of them ended up scoring points.
Central moves on to the Region 2-2A semifinals 6 p.m. Monday at Loudon High School, in which it will face Kingston for the third time this season in an elimination game. Kingston defeated Tyner Academy 55-35 in its region opener Friday.
