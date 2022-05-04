Registration is currently ongoing for the Athens, TN Soap Box Derby through May 24.
The Athens, TN Soap Box Derby will be held on Saturday, June 4 in conjunction with MooFest.
The competitors will race down Washington Avenue, all trying to earn their spot in Akron, Ohio at the 84th World Championship FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on July 23, 2022.
Athens hosts Stock, Super Stock and Super Kids divisions. The Stock and Super Stock divisions are single driver cars while the Super Kids division is a race designed for children with special needs in a two seater car with an experienced driver in control of the car. Ages 7 to 18 are invited to race in the 27th Athens race.
Registration is $90. There are club cars available on first come, first serve basis and the Soap Box Derby store is available for those wanting to purchase their own cars. First time racers are required to make practice runs, which is scheduled on May 24 at 5:30 p.m. at Athens Regional Park.
Car Lock-In nights will be Tuesday, May 31 and Thursday, June 2 at the City Park School gym. This is the day when all the cars are inspected and locked in for race day.
There are, according to Athens Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Brianna Baker, many returning racers this year but the city is always looking for new racers to join. Those interested in trying Soap Box Derby can contact the parks and recreation office for more details and to get involved by e-mailing bbaker@athenstn.gov or calling 423-744-2704.
The race was moved to downtown last year and will happen there this year as well.
“Last year, we moved the race downtown and we had so many people get exposed to what the Soap Box Derby is all about," Baker said. "We anticipate a number of new drivers and spectators this year so I encourage you to get in touch soon if your child is interested in racing as we have a limited number of club cars. We are excited to be participating in the Friendly City Festival’s MooFest again, with the excitement of the festival it really kept the kids engaged and excited with the huge crowds encouraging them across the finish line.”
