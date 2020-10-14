ASHEVILLE, N.C. – John Houk was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference's Men's Golfer of the Week for the first time in his career. The award was announced by the league office on Monday. This week was the fourth edition of the award.
At the Music City Invitational last week, Houk finished in sole possession of third to have the highest finish on the team and of any other competitor from the AAC. The former McMinn Central standout's score helped the team finish better than two AAC teams ranked higher than TWU in the last NAIA Men's Golf Top 25 Poll released this past March with their fourth-place team finish.
After shooting a 74 in the first round, the freshman turned around and shot a three-under-par 69 in the second round the following day to give him a total of 143, making him 1-under par for the tournament. Houk's score of 69 was not only the best score of the second round but of the whole tournament.
This is the first weekly award this season for Houk. The next edition of the weekly award will be announced on Oct. 19.
