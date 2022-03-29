The remembrances for Tim McPhail continued in the wake of his death from former Lady Cherokee basketball players and a fellow coach within McMinn County’s district.
Addie Smith, a McMinn senior who recently finished her basketball career, considered McPhail an especially positive influence off the court and someone who influenced her to be the young leader she is today.
“It was a privilege to play basketball three out of my four years for Coach McPhail at McMinn,” Smith said. “On the court he was such a great coach, but off the court is where he really stood out. He cared so much for his players and treated us like his own. It was a blessing and I believe that it gave our team a closer bond. I will always remember all the laughter and all the tears.
“He shaped me to become the captain I was my senior year and will carry that throughout my life. Even though he wasn’t physically with us during my senior year, we still felt his love and support throughout the season. You forever will be in our hearts.”
Ashley Baxter, who played for McPhail on the Lady Cherokees from 2016 to 2020, noted the impact the coach had on everyone who has played for him.
“Coach McPhail is a name we’ve all probably heard and respected for a long time,” Baxter said. “He didn’t just have a huge impact on this community, he had an impact on every person he ever coached. From being a best friend off the court or field, an amazing and influential coach on the court and field, to being one of the best teachers we’ve all ever had. I can proudly say that I got to know this man and he will forever have a place in my heart. My heart aches for everyone that loves him and prayers go out for everyone who is feeling the type of pain that I’m feeling right now. Knowing this man and having the privilege of being coached by him on the court and throughout my life will always be an honor.”
And Baxter, who currently plays basketball for Tennessee Wesleyan, believes McPhail is a major reason why she is playing at the college level.
“Throughout high school he was one of the only people that helped me get through things that I never thought I would get through,” Baxter said. “This man was the person who made me want to take my career in basketball and in school on to the next level. I wish he could be here to watch me play one last game, but I know he’ll be watching from a better place where he’s more comfortable. He is my, and every Cherokee’s coach forever. I love coach with my whole heart, may he rest easy, and my condolences go out to his whole family, the ones who bleed his blood and the ones that bleed black and gold.”
And as a fellow girls’ basketball head coach in the district with McPhail for nine years, Walker Valley’s Drew Lyness remembered McPhail as “the most helpful, the most personable and the easiest to get along with” among the district’s coaches.
“I always felt like he was genuine,” said Lyness, who had previously coached at Soddy-Daisy when it was still in McMinn’s district. “During the season we would talk weekly and we would help each other out with film or help with scouting reports, and a lot of coaches wouldn’t do that. But I really felt like when I first got into it that he really went above and beyond to help me out when I was a first-year head coach.”
Lyness’ first impression of McPhail was during his rookie year as head coach at Soddy-Daisy, when McPhail proved to be someone who meant what he said when he offered to help Lyness get started.
“Throughout that first year, there are some coaches who will reach out and say, ‘Yeah, let me know if I can help you, and let me know if I can do anything for you,’” Lyness said. “I think a lot of coaches say that, but when push comes to shove they don’t really mean that. And I remember he had reached out and said, ‘Let me know if there’s anything I can do,’ and so it was one of those things where I was nervous about picking up the phone and calling him and asking for help.
“And I remembered I picked up the phone and called him about wanting some film, and he literally gave me a full scouting report on whoever it is that we were playing, I think it was Cleveland, and he really broke it down for me. We needed all the help we could get when I was at Soddy, so, and he really walked me through some things. And from that point forward I knew where I stood with him. I knew that he’s straight up, he’s honest, he’s going to shoot me straight, he’s not trying to pull a fast one on me, and he’s not just saying stuff to say it. He truly means, ‘Hey, let me know and I’ll help you.’”
Lyness will always enjoy the games he coached against McPhail’s Lady Cherokees, which, no matter how competitive they got, took on a dynamic different from many of his program’s games against other district foes. And because of that, Lyness found himself pulling for all of McMinn’s successes the last two years, which included two straight runs to the district championship game.
“There’s a lot of times you want to beat a team so bad because of who the coach is or who the team is,” Lyness said. “But with him, I wanted it to be a great game for both of us, because I knew if we’d win or if they’d win, we’d be happy for each other. And so to see his success when they made that run in the tournament there was awesome, and it was great to see. And this year, I felt like those girls played with some extra motivation, trying to really do some great things for him, in honor of him, and I was really happy for those girls and the year they had for him. It was awesome.”
Lyness also visited McPhail and his family at their residence this past fall, and McPhail still had his easy-going humor at that point, as well as his competitiveness.
“I was really hoping we’d get to coach against each other again,” Lyness said. “I went and saw him back in the fall and hung out at his house for a little while, and we talked about some things. And I joked around with him and I said, ‘Hey man, if you come back, just get ready because you’re going to take that L (loss) to me.’ And he just sat back and laughed and he was like, ‘I’m just ready to get back to it.’ And that’s one thing I’ll miss. And I know he’s not suffering any more, which is such a sad situation. The district is going to miss him, McMinn County is going to miss him, and I’ll definitely miss him.”
Visitation for McPhail will be held 1 p.m. Saturday in the McMinn County High School gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, the McPhail family asks for donations to be made to the MCHS Performance Center funds at www.mcsdonate.com, honoring McPhail’s love of athletics and his dedication to coaching the youth of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.