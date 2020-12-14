Tennessee Wesleyan’s men finished the 2020 half of their basketball season on a winning note, taking down Kentucky Christian 78-69 on Saturday at James L. Robb Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs trailed 1-0 in the second minute, but Bryant Bernard’s basket put them ahead for good.
A Cam Montgomery 3-pointer with 27 seconds left in the first half put TWU ahead 40-28 at halftime.
Wesleyan (6-3, 4-3 AAC) led by as many as 18 points in the second half and never let Kentucky Christian get any closer than nine.
Bernard led the Bulldogs with 25 points and also had four assists and three rebounds.
Noah Fager had 14 points and five rebounds and Billy Balogun 13 points and six boards.
TWU shot 47.5% from the floor while holding KCU to 39.1% shooting. Wesleyan also forced 16 turnovers on defense.
The Bulldogs, who have won three of their last four games, are scheduled to return to the court at 2 p.m. on Jan. 2 at Bryan College.
Wesleyan’s women, who have been on hiatus due to COVID-19-related issues since Nov. 10, also hope to start their basketball season back up after the New Year.
The Lady Bulldogs (2-0, 2-0) are scheduled to resume play at 2 p.m. on Jan. 2 at Columbia International.
