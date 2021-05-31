Tennessee Wesleyan tennis has been inching its goals higher every year, and it has resulted in a historic season for both the men’s and women’s teams in 2021.
The women’s team finished the year with its highest national ranking ever at No. 13 in the final NAIA poll released Tuesday. That ranking came in the wake of the Lady Bulldogs winning their first-ever match in the NAIA Tennis National Championship tournament, a 4-1 win over Campbellsville. The women’s squad finished with a 12-7 record, representing their program’s largest number of wins in a season and their first record over .500 since 2017, and had an NAIA All-American honoree for the first time ever.
The men’s team went even further in the NAIA tournament, reaching the national semifinals for the first time in program history — taking down No. 5-ranked conference rival Reinhardt in the quarterfinals to do so. The Bulldogs finished the season with a No. 3 national NAIA ranking, their highest ever. The men’s tennis team had also won the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament championship along the way and finished with a 19-4 record for their program’s most wins ever in a season.
Both TWU tennis teams have experienced the kind of success Francisco Gallardo envisioned when taking the reins as head coach in 2017, after a playing career at Wesleyan in which he was a team captain.
“Every year we have made sure that the team was getting better, little by little,” said Gallardo, who was named the 2021 AAC Coach of the Year in tennis. “We knew what we needed to succeed and we made it happen.
“It was our goal to be a solid top 25 team. After that we wanted to be top 15, and then top 10 last year. This year I set the goal to become a top five team in the nation. I am proud that we have been able to achieve every single goal.”
Since being head coach, Gallardo has stressed two words during the tennis program’s rise: Commitment and character. And those words extend beyond the tennis court and even the players and coaching staff.
“I based our programs on these two words,” Gallardo said. “We have worked hard for the last couple years to build a team who could compete up there, with the big dogs. We have practiced twice a day, a lot of times with low temperatures. I always aim to make sure we will be successful no matter what it takes. That is the culture that is taking us places that we have never been before as a program.
“I appreciate having such a resilient team and having people behind us that have risen to the occasion to help keep writing history for the program. We also have been able to recruit many good players from all over the world and they have embraced the journey. On the other hand, families, donors and the university’s administration have provided key support to be able to execute our plan for this program.”
Both tennis teams have several countries represented on the roster. The men’s team includes players from the U.S., Brazil, Argentina, Chile, the Netherlands, Poland, Malaysia, Australia, Colombia, Spain and Romania. The women’s squad has Spain, Germany, Australia, Montenegro, France, Colombia, Mexico, the U.S. and Japan all representing.
The TWU men’s two NAIA All-Americans, Gabriel Ortiz (First Team) and German Delcanto (Honorable Mention) are both natives of Argentina, and the Wesleyan women’s All-American Second Team honoree, Tara Gilich, hails from Australia.
Ortiz, a freshman, had a 20-3 record in singles play, splitting time between the No. 1 and No. 2 singles spot this season, and an 8-4 record in doubles play. Delcanto, also a freshman, went 15-3 in singles splitting time between No.2 and No. 3 and 9-5 in doubles. Together, Ortiz and Delcanto made for the first time the men’s program had more than one All-American honoree in the same season.
Gilich, also a freshman, was 9-6 in singles this season as the Lady Bulldogs’ No. 1 player, as well as 10-8 in doubles.
During the men’s run through the NAIA tournament, Ortiz, Delcanto, Valentin Popescu, Jesus Fernandez, Patricio Gallegos and Patryk Kosinski played singles, with Gregorio Magnarelli also in doubles.
On the women’s side, Gilich, Eliza Piquero, Natacha Mesa, Honoka Tsuji, Raquel Canadas and Linda Dimitroff were on singles during their historic NAIA tourney win over Campbellsville, with Maria Way and Ana Ossio also in doubles.
It took established powerhouses in both NAIA tournament brackets to eliminate TWU’s tennis squads. The men’s team fell in the national semifinals to Georgia Gwinnett, which went on to win its seventh consecutive national championship.
With that result, Gallardo has a new goal in mind for the men’s team next year: reach the national title match. Gallardo figures Georgia Gwinnett has to lose some time, and he wants the Bulldogs to be up to the task of making that happen if, or preferably when, they earn that opportunity again.
Along with defending their AAC title, Gallardo will settle for nothing less with the men’s squad.
“On the men’s side, I truly believe we can be in the championship match next year,” Gallardo said. “We are going to have to dig deeper than ever to do it, but that is what we are going to work for. I have the utmost respect for Georgia Gwinnett and all that they have achieved, but at some point they need to lose, and our job is to be ready for that moment. The longer we keep working and building this team, the closer we will be to fighting for a national title in the next couple of years.”
The women’s NAIA run ended in the second round against Indiana Wesleyan, which finished in the semifinals and with a No. 4 ranking in the final poll.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Gallardo set the goals of a top-10 national finish and advancing to the AAC tournament championship round.
“On the women’s side, we are going to push to break into the top 10 and play in the conference final, as well as have a deep run at the national tournament, just like our men’s team did this year,” Gallardo said.
