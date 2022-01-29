ENGLEWOOD — After coming so close at times the past two years, Mountain View’s girls finally got one on their fellow McMinn Central feeder.
The No. 2 seed Lady Tigers finished their championship game of the Bojangles McMinn County Elementary Basketball Tournament on a 10-2 run to take down Englewood 53-42, ending the top-seeded Lady Rams’ five-year county title streak and claiming the crown for themselves.
Maddie Kirkpatrick was named the girls’ Most Valuable Player, leading Mountain View with 18 points — 14 of them after halftime.
Englewood, whose last two years ended in a TMSAA state championship and state runner-up finish, led 11-4 early, but the Lady Tigers battled back within 15-12 by the end of the first quarter, then took the lead for the first time, 16-15, on a Kali Miller layup. Steal-and-scores from Miller and Kirkpatrick helped Mountain View to a 25-20 halftime lead.
The Lady Tigers stayed ahead to a 39-33 advantage at the end of the third quarter, thanks to eight Kirkpatrick points. Englewood wasn’t done, yet, closing to within 43-40 on buckets from Lily Wright and Alahna Powell, but Miller and Macy Knox made back-to-back baskets to get Mountain View’s lead back to seven points, and the Lady Rams never recovered.
Miller finished with 13 points for Mountain View, Knox 11, Gabbi Cresswell eight and Bryle Cooley three.
For Englewood, Wright scored 11 points, Lily Graves and Malea Masingale 10 points each, Mirra Freeman and Powell four each and Rae Stiner two.
Top seed Riceville led 11-7 after one quarter, then exploded for 14 straight points in the second quarter and continued rolling to their second straight county championship and fifth in the last six years.
The Wildcats led 27-10 at halftime and swelled their lead further to 40-19 after three.
Henry Cook was named the boys’ MVP, scoring 10 points Thursday. Andrew Brown led the Wildcats with 11 points, and Jaxson Gonzales also scored 10. Rounding out Riceville’s scoring were Jaxon Hope with eight, Koby Cook and Gage Hester with seven each and Dax Pennington and Jaxon Clements two each.
For Mountain View, Bradley Mayfield and Jake Goodin scored seven points each, Jeb Goodin six, William Mayfield five, Ryne Moore three and Austin Evans two.
Riceville led 5-4 after one quarter and 14-9 at halftime. Third seed Etowah City pulled within 17-16 after a Madi Deakin 3-pointer and Payton Dixon free throws before a Stormie Breeden basket for Riceville restored a 19-16 advantage heading into the fourth.
Deakin again brought Etowah within a point, 19-18, but Bella Frank answered with back-to-back threes to restore the Lady Wildcats’ lead to 25-18, and the Lady Warriors never recovered.
Ellie Whaley and Kyra Watson led Riceville with eight points each, Frank and Breeden scored six each, Lily Arwood two and Devanie Dawson one.
For Etowah, Deakin led with 13 points, and Dixon scored four, Jenna Landers two and Anna Carroccio one.
But after a 9-9 tie to end the first quarter, the Rams put an end to that notion with a 17-3 second quarter, marching ahead 26-12 at halftime and swelling their lead to 44-15 by the end of the third period.
Drake Frazier led Englewood with 14 points, and Cam Wade added 12, Bryce Hammond six, Landon McInturff five, Corey Brackett three and Samuel Miller and Landyn Giles two each.
For E.K. Baker, Mason Davis and Wyatt Gable scored four points each, Bryson Womac, Isais Willis and Gage Crowder three each and Collin Tindle two.
On the girls’ side, Mountain View plays Washburn 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Harriman High and Riceville against Midway 3 p.m. at the high school. Englewood has a bye Saturday and awaits the Midway-Riceville winner for an 8:15 p.m. tipoff Monday.
For the boys, Riceville plays Forge Ridge 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Harriman High, Mountain View against Chattanooga Prep 4:15 p.m. at the middle school and Englewood against Oliver Springs 4:15 p.m. at the high school.
