ENGLEWOOD – The semifinal and final rounds of the Bojangles McMinn County Elementary Basketball Tournament have been postponed due to winter weather that closed McMinn County Schools on Tuesday.
The semifinals, which were scheduled for Tuesday, will now take place Thursday in The Roundhouse at McMinn Central High School, with the same start times.
The first girls' semifinal begins at 5 p.m. between No. 3 Etowah City and No. 2 Mountain View. The boys' semifinal between No. 3 Englewood and No. 2 Mountain View is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., followed by the No. 4 Riceville vs. No. 1 Englewood girls at 7 p.m. and No. 8 E.K. Baker vs. No. 1 Riceville boys at 8 p.m.
The third-place and championship games will now take place Saturday morning in The Roundhouse. The girls' third-place game will tip off at 9 a.m., the boys' third-place game at 10 a.m., the girls' championship at 11 a.m. and the boys' championship at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.