CLARKSVILLE — Several athletes from Athens City Middle School and the McMinn East track and field program recorded standout finishes in the TMSAA Class A Track and Field State Championships meet on Saturday at Austin Peay State University.
ACMS seventh grader Jakyran Dyer finished third place in the boys’ 100-meter dash (11.94 seconds) and fourth in the 200m dash (24.47 seconds).
Sixth-grader Shamus Crayne, also from ACMS, placed third in the boys’ 1600m run (5:09.53).
The ACMS girls’ 4x200m relay team of Kadie McDonald, Tilee McDermott, Journee Johnson and Kyela Trew also ran to a third-place finish (1:57.94).
McCary Beaty of McMinn East, an eighth grader, excelled with top-four finishes in three events: second in the girls’ 400m dash (1:01.97), third in the long jump (14 feet, 11.75 inches) and fourth in the high jump (4’8”).
Reagan Baker, also an eighth grader with McMinn East, placed sixth in the girls’ long jump (14 feet) and Amelia Mayfield of McMinn East, also an eighth grader, was 10th in the girls’ discus (63’5”).
McMinn East is made up of athletes from Englewood, Mountain View and Etowah City, the elementary schools that feed into McMinn Central High School.
