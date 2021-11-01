NASHVILLE - The 2021 statewide muzzleloader/archery season for deer opens in Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 6 and continues through Friday, Nov. 19 in all of Tennessee’s deer hunting units, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The opening of muzzleloader season in the state has a permanent opening date of the third Saturday before Thanksgiving.
For Unit CWD only, gun season will open on Nov. 6. Unit CWD, in the western portion of the state, is now comprised of 12 counties and was established after the confirmation of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in December 2018.
Muzzleloader firearms are defined as those firearms which are incapable of being loaded from the breech. Muzzleloading firearms of .36 caliber minimum, plus long bows, compound bows and crossbows are legal hunting equipment for this season. Hunters are also reminded that they must meet the blaze orange requirements while hunting.
The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two. No more than one antlered deer may be taken per day. Hunters are allowed the following antlerless bag limits: Unit L-3 per day, Unit A and B-2 total, and Unit C and D-1 total. In Unit CWD, there is a limit of three antlerless deer per day with no season limit and the statewide bag limit of two antlered deer.
For the exact boundaries of the different deer units, hunters can refer to the 2021-22 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide,available online at https://www.eregulations.com/tennessee/hunting/, through the TWRA on the Go App, where hunting and fishing licenses are sold, and at all TWRA offices. In addition, regulations and other information for Unit CWD can be found at www.CWDinTN.com.
Muzzleloader hunters, ages 16 through 64 must possess in addition to other appropriate licenses, an annual big game license for the equipment used. Lifetime Sportsman license, Junior Hunt/Trap/Fish, Adult Sportsman license and Permanent Senior Citizens license holders are not required to purchase supplemental big game licenses.
In addition to private lands, including public hunting areas, several wildlife management areas (WMAs) will be open to hunters during this muzzleloader season. Hunters need to refer to the 2021-22 Hunting and Trapping Guidefor a listing of these WMAs or go to TWRA’s website.
Tennessee’s gun season for deer opens in units A, B, C, D, and L on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This year’s date is Nov. 20. The season for gun/muzzleloader/archery will then continue through Jan. 2, 2022. Archery equipment is legal during muzzleloader and gun seasons. Muzzleloaders are legal during gun season.
Special hat sales to benefit casting for recovery
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has extended its period of selling a pink patch and hat with the patch to benefit Casting for Recovery (CfR), a nonprofit organization that exists to take women affected by breast cancer fly fishing. The items are available for purchase through Nov. 16.
The cost for the patch is $10 and $20 for the hat. These items have been donated for purchase; thanks to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, 100 percent of the purchase price will go to Casting for Recovery. The items may be purchased online at shop.gooutdoorstennessee.com.
Casting for Recovery (https://castingforrecovery.org/) provides healing outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer, at no cost to the participants. CfR’s retreats offer opportunities for women to find inspiration, discover renewed energy for life, and experience healing connections with other women and nature. The retreats are open to women with breast cancer of all ages in all stages of treatment and recovery.
The CfR healing program is unique. For women who have had surgery or radiation as part of their breast cancer treatment, the gentle motion of fly casting can be good physical therapy for increasing mobility in the arm and upper body. Couple that with the emotional benefits of connecting with nature, and it makes for powerful medicine.
