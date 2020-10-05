McMinn County conducted its business as usual on Homecoming.
The result was touchdowns on eight of its 10 possessions, as the Cherokees dismissed Heritage 55-7 Friday at Cherokee Stadium and took an important step toward their immediate goal of reaching the playoffs for the second straight year.
Defensively, the Tribe (6-0, 3-0 Region 2-6A) held the Mountaineers’ rushing attack, which was averaging close to 300 yards per game coming into Friday, to 123 yards on 35 plays.
And what does the Cherokees’ coaching staff talk about at halftime, with McMinn ahead 41-7? Business as usual.
“As coaches, we’re looking play by play and how to take advantage of what the defense is giving us,” said McMinn Coach Bo Cagle. “We’re not looking at the scoreboard, so it’s all still gameplanning and making some adjustments at halftime. And making sure that defensively you’re taking away what the other teams wants to do to get first downs and figuring out a way to do that and change if you need to or just shore it up. And then offensively, we had a couple of plays that we missed, and we want to make sure we got back to those so we could do it right.”
Three of the Tribe’s four first-quarter touchdowns took less than a minute of possession to score. Jalen Hunt finished two first-quarter possessions with touchdown runs of seven and 14 yards, and Jayden Miller reversed direction in the backfield on both of his quarterback keepers to paydirt, allowing him to outrace the Heritage defense on runs of 36 and 75 yards.
McMinn led 27-0 after one quarter, and its only possession in the first half that didn’t end in a touchdown was a fumble on a quarterback-running back exchange at the Mountaineers’ 11-yard line at 8:10 left in the second quarter.
But the Cherokees forced a fumble that Kutler Blackwell fell on at the Heritage 10-yard line, and Miller lobbed a pass to Jalan James in the corner of the end zone on the next play for a 34-0 lead.
The Mountaineers (2-5, 0-4) scored their lone touchdown on an ensuing 12-play, 79-yard drive at 2:31 before the half, then recovered a well-placed onside kick. However, Heritage turned the ball over on downs after that kick at the McMinn 31 with 1:06 before the break.
That was all the time McMinn needed, with Miller completing passes of 20 and 11 yards to Aiden Bautsch and also scrambling for 22 yards.
“We haven’t had many opportunities to throw those wide receiver screens like we like to do,” Cagle said. “But tonight we got numbers on the perimeter, and we got to throw Aiden Bautsch a few of those.”
Jayrd Gable, a defensive tackle, took the field on offense in McMinn’s heavy set at the 1-yard-line, where he plowed into the end zone to make the halftime score 41-7.
Hunt ran in his third touchdown from 25 yards out on the Tribe’s first possession of the third quarter. Backup quarterback Josh Rouse ran in the Cherokees’ final score from eight yards out with 3:32 left in the game.
The Cherokees limited Heritage to 202 yards of offense, but the Mountaineers did pick up 15 first downs.
“I think we relaxed a little bit when we shouldn’t have and should’ve played a little better,” Cagle said. “But give them some credit, they had a pretty good scheme. They did some good things to get first downs on our defense tonight.”
Miller ran for a team-high 157 yards on only five carries. The sophomore quarterback was also 9-18 passing for 119 yards and a touchdown. Bautsch caught five of Miller’s passes for 59 receiving yards, James snagged three passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, and Noah Glenn caught one for nine yards.
“We threw the ball down the field a little bit and missed some guys,” Cagle said. “But we’ll get better at that. We missed some open receivers, but it’s just timing and just doing it in a game that’s going to make us better, because we know what we’re doing there.”
Hunt’s 135 yards rushing on 11 carries were a season low, but the Western Carolina commit was still good for 12.3 yards per carry. Hunt sat out most of the second half as a precaution for a strained calf.
James and Noah Brown each had an interception on defense, and Aiden Wilson got a sack.
The Cherokees remain home Friday, stepping out of region to host Chattanooga private school Notre Dame for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
