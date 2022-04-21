CHATTANOOGA — For the second consecutive season, the Tennessee Wesleyan men’s tennis team are the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Men’s Tennis Tournament Champions. The AAC Regular Season Champions team took home the 2022 title with their 4-0 win against Montreat College on Saturday. The tournament was played in a first to clinch format, meaning the first team to score four points wins the match.
The team started their run towards the title on Thursday. In the opening round of the AAC Tournament, the top-seeded Bulldogs took on the No. 8 seed Johnson University Royals. The team advanced to the semifinal round with a 4-0 win.
In the semifinal round on Friday, Tennessee Wesleyan faced the No. 4 seed, the Reinhardt University Eagles. Just like their first-round contest, the Bulldogs moved on to the finals of the tournament by defeating the Eagles 4-0.
The championship round saw TWU face the Montreat College Cavaliers, the No. 2 seed in the tournament. The Bulldogs took the doubles point by winning the No. 1 doubles match, which featured Octavio Volpi and Valentin Popescu, and the No. 3 doubles match featuring Patricio Gallegos and Zolio Rios Bolea. Both teams won their doubles match 6-4.
Wins in the No. 1 singles match by Gabriel Ortiz and in the No. 2 singles spot by German Delcanto extended the team’s lead to 3-0, needing one more point to clinch the match. The championship-clinching point came in the No. 6 singles match, where Rios won the contest 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 to help the Bulldogs win their second consecutive tournament title. The win clinched the conference’s automatic berth to the NAIA National Championship Tournament also.
Tennessee Wesleyan (20-0, 8-0 AAC) will learn of their seeding and draw for the national tournament, set for May 17-21 in Mobile, Ala., on Wednesday, May 4.
LADY BULLDOGS RUNNERS-UP: The women’s tennis team advanced to the finals of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Women’s Tennis Championship Tournament on Saturday. The team finished the regular season tied with Montreat College with an 8-1 conference record. Due to the head-to-head tiebreaker, Montreat took the No. 1 seed, making the Lady Bulldogs the No. 2 seed. The tournament was played in a first to clinch format, meaning the first team to score four points wins the match.
The team opened play in the tournament on Thursday with a matchup against No. 7 Reinhardt University. Tennessee Wesleyan went on to take the contest 4-0 to move on to the semifinals.
In the semifinals on Friday, the Lady Bulldogs faced the No. 3 seed in the tournament, Union College. The contest opened with the Lady Bulldogs in blue and white winning the doubles point. Josefa Fernandez and Elisa Piquero took the No. 2 doubles while Chen Chen Liao and Honoka Tsuji won the No. 3 doubles. Natacha Mesa (6-1, 6-4, No. 4), Tsuji (6-3, 6-4, No. 5), and Raquel Canadas (6-4, 6-3, No. 6) won their singles matches to clinch the match for TWU, giving them a 4-1 win to advance to the finals.
Waiting in the finals for the Lady Bulldogs was Montreat College. Tennessee Wesleyan took the first lead of the championship match, using a 7-5 win by Fernandez and Piquero in the No. 2 doubles and a 6-1 win by Liao and Tsuji in the No. 3 doubles to lead 1-0 after the doubles match. Although the team battled, the Lady Cavaliers won four singles matches to make the Lady Bulldogs the runner-up in the tournament.
TWU (14-3, 8-1 AAC) will now wait to see if they earn an at-large bid to the NAIA National Championship Tournament. Qualifiers for the tournament will be announced on Tuesday, May 3.
