Terry Patrick is well aware that being the new “Voice of the Cherokees” is an honor and privilege. He is even more aware that it will be a challenge.
Patrick, 57, will begin his tenure as the new play-by-play announcer for McMinn County football on the radio when the Cherokees kick off the new season Aug. 20 at McMinn Central in the Black & Blue Game. It will be Patrick’s first game succeeding the legendary Johnny Coffman, who retired at the end of the 2020 season after 48 years on call.
“First of all, I am realistic enough to understand you don’t replace Johnny Coffman,” said Patrick in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “I’m not Johnny Coffman. And so I’m going to learn from the things that I’ve taken from him the last 11 seasons, and I just have to be Terry Patrick.”
McMinn football games will continue to broadcast on 101.7 WJSQ, to whom Patrick gave thanks for its continuing support of Cherokee athletics.
A native of Powell and a 1981 graduate of Powell High School, where he played baseball, Patrick will be entering his 18th year overall of broadcasting this fall. Patrick began his time on the air at Powell in 2004, where he did play-by-play for six years.
Patrick and his wife, Nancy, moved to McMinn County in 2006. Patrick worked at Plastic Industries at the time, and he came on board Coffman’s broadcasting crew for the Cherokees in 2010 as the color commentator for six years. McMinn defensive coordinator Brad Bennett, whom Patrick became friends with, had let Patrick know of the opening on Coffman’s crew at the time.
When Coffman’s son, Justin, came onboard the crew as the new color commentator in 2016, Patrick moved to the on-field reporter role and has worked in that capacity for the last five seasons.
“I loved being down on the field, because you’re right there in the action,” Patrick said. “And the sideline reporter does add a lot to the broadcast. Because it’s hard sometimes up there in the booth to figure everything out that’s going on, especially with calls or maybe injuries and those kinds of things where we can get a little more insight from somebody who happens to be on the field. So I enjoyed that aspect of it for sure.”
And while Patrick may not be or even try to be Coffman, he will strive to apply the lessons he learned from his predecessor in his new role — in particular from the meticulous preparation Coffman had done before every game.
And, of course, Patrick mentioned he still has Coffman’s cell number, if needed.
“First off all, it’s just being able to be with him (Coffman) for 11 seasons and watch how he works,” Patrick said. “He comes prepared. He has a lot of the information in his head, but in the past few seasons, he’s been kind enough to put that down on paper, a lot of the history of the school. And so that gets passed down to me, and I am grateful for that.
“But what Johnny was great at was being the eyes and ears of people who couldn’t be at the stadium, and he put you there. And that was his greatest attribute. You listen to Johnny Coffman, and you felt like you were sitting at Cherokee Stadium.”
Jared Wright, who did play-by-play for McMinn basketball this past season, will join Patrick as the color commentator. Patrick said his crew will also have an on-field reporter, who has not yet been announced as of press time Thursday.
“I think he’s going to be a familiar voice and face around McMinn County,” Patrick said of Wright. “And he’s just a really nice guy, too, and I think we’re going to work really well together. I know that we are. We spent a little time on the radio at media day last week, and that was just really easy with Jared. And so I think you have two personalities that are going to mix well and work as a team, just like the football team works as a team.”
When he’s not on the radio, Patrick serves as the Worship Leader and Church Administrator at Eastanallee Baptist Church in Riceville, positions he has held since 2012. Terry and Nancy Patrick have four children – Rebekah, Cole, Lola and Deh – and five grandchildren.
“McMinn County is just a great place to live, and my wife and I are very happy here and people have from day one welcomed us,” Patrick said. “And I feel like I’ve been here forever.”
One thing Patrick intends to keep in mind as he begins a new chapter in his broadcasting career: it’s not about him, but about the kids on the football field.
“We’re going to be prepared, and we’re going to enjoy the season and enjoy watching these young men play football,” Patrick said. “And it’s their time. High school football to me, there’s a very small percentage of these players that are going to go on to play college football. But there’s a very high percentage of these players that are going to talk about their high school football experience for many years to come. And so we’re just going to enjoy watching these guys at their time.”
Patrick takes over the play-by-play announcer role with McMinn coming off a stellar 2020 season that ended with a 10-1 record and advancement to the second round of the playoffs. Those Cherokees graduated 19 seniors, six of whom signed to play college football. One of those seniors was McMinn’s all-time career rusher Jalen Hunt.
This year’s Tribe is replacing nine starters on offense. But despite that apparent rebuilding task, Patrick sees reason for excitement this fall.
“It was arguably one of the top three or four teams maybe in McMinn County history,” Patrick said of the 2020 team. “People who have been here a lot longer than me will tell you that. And so it would be easy to say, ‘Man, that was a great team, and look at how much we’ve lost.’ And we did, there’s no doubt we lost some great football players. But sometimes I think we overlook some of the younger guys that stepped up last year.”
On defense, Patrick noted last year’s top tackler, Jaryd Gable, is back. Defense has less of a rebuild this year, with five of the Cherokees’ front seven from last year returning.
“So there’s some contributors that are back off of that team,” Patrick said. “There’s several on defense, and certainly looking into the season, it looks like the defense is right now in a little better shape. They know a little more of who they are at this point. The offense will have to figure that out a little bit the first few games, but even that’s not really different than almost every season. It always seems it takes a few games to really click in and find your identity as an offense.”
Patrick noted that what should help McMinn develop on offense is that one of the two returning starters happens to be quarterback Jayden Miller, who is coming off a Sophomore of the Year distinction from the Cherokees’ old region.
“But I’m excited that I think after having such a strong run game for the last few years that I believe we’re going to see McMinn put the ball up in the air a little more,” Patrick said. “Maybe they’re going to have to. But they’ve got an exciting guy at quarterback in Jayden Miller, and he’s that kind of guy in high school football. If you have a talented quarterback, you’re never really out of a play. Because he’s the kind of guy that if a play goes south, he can recover from it. He can take off scrambling and all of a sudden you’re into a positive play. So it’s exciting that we return that kind of guy for this season.”
Patrick is also looking forward to seeing what McMinn can do in its new Region 4-5A, having dropped down to Class 5A from 6A, and a non-region schedule that still features McMinn’s classic rivals.
“It’s a whole new region, and that provides some new excitement,” Patrick said. “But at the same time, we’ve kept those games that people want to see. You’re opening with McMinn Central, you’ve got Cleveland and Bradley (Central) in there. So there’s some traditional games that people want to see every year. They’re not region games this year, but they’re still pride games and they mean a lot to our team and their fans.”
