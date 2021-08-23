SWEETWATER — Meigs County opened the 2021 football season with a 38-8 thrashing of rival Sweetwater on Friday.
It wasn’t a perfect night as the Tigers didn’t play as well in the second half, but it was a good start to the season against a team that has given Meigs some trouble in the past.
“Normally it’s a nip and tuck game even when (former quarterback Aaron) Swafford was here a few years ago,” Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald said of playing Sweetwater. “It is usually tough here, but we came out and took care of business early and sort of put it away early.”
The Tigers started the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown and a short time later an interception return made it 14-0 before the Meigs offense touched the ball.
“We did a good job of coming out and taking care of business. We talked all week about whatever anybody else in the past has done doesn’t matter, it’s about what this team can do,” Fitzgerald said. “But we also talked about the fact that we set a standard. We set a tradition. You have to play to our standard and I thought we did that in the first half, playing hard and playing physical.”
Meigs quarterback Logan Carroll added a pair of touchdown runs and Meigs led 30-0.
The second half was not as exciting for the Tigers, however. Carroll added another touchdown run, but Meigs also fumbled the football away a couple of times and gave up a screen pass for a touchdown.
“We went down there and had a couple of fumbles,” Fitzgerald said. “But the only thing they (Sweetwater) did to us defensively was that one long screen pass, but other than that we had them in check.”
The Tigers (1-0) will travel to The King’s Academy this Friday with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Lions (0-1) are coming off a 33-6 loss to Christian Academy of Knoxville (CAK).
Other Week 1 scores in Region 3-AA include Tyner defeating Howard 28-13, Marion County whipping Grundy County 47-0 and Tellico winning 20-0 over Sequoyah.
Sweetwater then picked up one first down on its next possession, but on second and long Meigs’ Jackson Shaver intercepted a pass and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown. The extra point try failed, leaving the score 14-0 with 8:35 left in the first quarter.
Sweetwater managed to put together a long drive before giving up possession on a fourth and long attempt.
Neither side did much offensively for the rest of the first quarter, with Bryson Falls coming up with an interception.
The Tigers scored early in the second quarter. Meigs got the ball near midfield after a strong defensive stand and drove the ball to the Sweetwater 2 on runs by Ben Smith, Justin Key, Cody Caywood and Carroll.
Carroll then pushed his way into the end zone from the 2. Meigs went up 22-0 on a 2-point conversion pass from Carroll to Tatum.
Carroll struck again, this time on a 19-yard run near the end of the first half. Carroll ran to the middle of the field and then cut outside down the sideline, leaping over the pylon as he was tackled for the touchdown. Key ran in the extra point as a quarterback in the jumbo package to make it 30-0.
Sweetwater’s only score came on a screen pass, which the receiver caught and outran Meigs’ pursuit 92 yards to the end zone. The two-point conversion was good, making it 30-8 midway through the third quarter.
That was on Sweetwater’s first possession in the third quarter, but Meigs countered on the Tigers’ next possession with Carroll punching the ball in from the 2.
Meigs actually had to punt on that possession, but Sweetwater muffed it and Meigs’ John Ziegler and Drew Goforth pounced on the ball.
Carroll later scored from the 2 and ran in the two-point conversion to make it 38-8.
The game was decided by then and there was a small scuffle that occurred in the fourth.
Other than the extracurricular activity after a play, there were no fireworks in the fourth as the Tigers opened the season with a 38-8 victory.
Meigs ran the ball 36 times for 153 yards while holding the Wildcats to just four yards on 25 carries.
Carroll powered Meigs’ offense with 85 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. He also completed five passes for 72 yards. Huckabey caught three passes for 58 yards, including a long pass of 28 yards. Smith and Shaver also each caught one pass.
Other ball carriers for the Meigs ground game included Caywood, Smith, Key, Paxton, Dylan Carroll and Bryon Heifner.
