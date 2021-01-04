If it felt like the Lady Bulldogs were starting from scratch Saturday, that wasn’t too far from the truth.
Tennessee Wesleyan’s women played like a basketball team that was taking the court for the first time in nearly two whole months, falling to a 78-58 loss at Columbia International University.
The Lady Bulldogs (2-1) had played their last game on Nov. 10, which had been only their second game of the season. Various COVID-19-related issues had kept Wesleyan’s women on hiatus ever since until past New Year’s Day. TWU had won those first two games before the long layoff.
“We look like a team that hadn’t played in two months,” said TWU coach Jeff Rice. “And we looked like a team that had only practiced 10 times in two months because of a couple different quarantines and then Thanksgiving break and Christmas break. We’re just super rusty. We weren’t very good defensively, we weren’t very good offensively, and it was just basically what I expected because we just haven’t had any time on the floor.
“We’re not in very good shape, our skill level is not very good, and we were playing a team that has played like 13 or 14 games, and they played three games 12 or 13 days ago. It’s just the situation that we’re in, and it’s unfortunate that we got off to such a good start to the year, and then a couple of quarantines and we’ve basically been sitting around for two months.”
One bright spot for the Lady Bulldogs on Saturday was Madison McClurg, who broke out with career highs of 22 points and 14 rebounds. Former McMinn County standout Ashley Baxter was TWU’s other double-digit scorer with 10 points.
“(McClurg) played really, really well,” Rice said. “And they were pressing and she was doing a really good job of getting to her spot where she’s supposed to be when we got running and we were getting it to her for layups. And she was very active on the boards. And offensively, she got some rebounds and single-handedly kept us in the game there when we were having trouble scoring.”
TWU trailed 10-8 after one quarter and were still within 27-23 with three and a half minutes left before halftime, before CIU closed the first half on an 8-2 run and left the Lady Bulldogs trailing 35-25 at halftime.
CIU started the second half with another 10-4 spurt, putting Wesleyan down 16 early in the third quarter. The Lady Bulldogs got back to within seven points twice in the third but ended the period down 59-46.
TWU was still in striking distance with four minutes left, down 68-58, but CIU closed the game on a 10-0 run.
Wesleyan shot 32% from the floor while committing 19 turnovers. CIU made 40% of its field goal attempts, including eight 3-pointers.
“Our halfcourt defense has got to be a whole lot better,” Rice said. “We got beat off the dribble a whole bunch, and we can’t let a team shoot 50% from the field like they did in the second half. That was the thing that was most disappointing because that was just individual one-on-one, keeping your girl in front of you, and we weren’t good at that.”
The Lady Bulldogs will have to get back in the swing of things quickly with three games next week.
TWU travels to Montreat on Tuesday, then plays its first game of 2021 in James L. Robb Gymnasium 5 p.m. Thursday against Bluefield. The Lady Bulldogs then travel to Kentucky Christian on Saturday.
