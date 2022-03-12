Spring sports will be in action starting Monday for all three area schools.
All three softball teams and two baseball teams will be playing their respective season openers Monday, with one soccer team also beginning its spring campaign Tuesday.
McMinn County and McMinn Central softball begin with their cross-creek rivalry game 5:30 p.m. Monday at McMinn County High School.
Meigs County softball, coming off last year’s district championship and run to the sectional, is also at home 5:30 p.m. Monday against Bradley Central.
McMinn baseball, coming off the program’s first-ever TSSAA state tournament appearance last year, also gets its season underway Monday. The baseball Cherokees start right away with a District 5-4A series, traveling to Cleveland 7 p.m. Monday and then hosting the Blue Raiders for their home opener 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Central baseball also begins 6 p.m. Monday at home against Sequoyah. The season-opening game between U.S. 411 rivals is non-district, as Sequoyah is now in Class 3A. The Chargers follow with a road trip Tuesday to AT&T Field in Chattanooga, home of the Lookouts, for a 5 p.m. first pitch against Dade County from Georgia.
All three softball teams continue play on Tuesday, as well. McMinn is home against Sequoyah for a 5:30 p.m. start. Central is at Warner Park in Chattanooga for a 5:30 p.m. game against Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy. And Meigs is home against traditional rival Polk County for a 6 p.m. first pitch.
Central boys’ soccer also gets started 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against East Ridge, then travels to Bradley on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
Later in the week, Central baseball is back home Wednesday for a 5 p.m. start against Tyner Academy.
Meigs baseball begins its season 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Polk, and the Tigers travel to Polk on Friday for a 4:30 p.m. start.
McMinn softball continues 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater, and then McMinn and Meigs will both participate in the Tiger Classic on Friday and Saturday at Athens Regional Park.
McMinn boys’ soccer begins its season with three games in the Smoky Mountain Cup at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg. The soccer Cherokees play 5 p.m. Friday against Pryor from Oklahoma, then continue 9 a.m. Saturday against Fairview and conclude 12:40 p.m. Sunday against Pigeon Forge.
McMinn baseball also plays near the Smoky Mountains over the weekend, with four games in the Playing for a Cure Tournament. The Tribe begins that 1:30 p.m. Thursday against Christ Presbyterian Academy at Sevier County High School, continues 1:30 p.m. Friday against Knoxville Central at Seymour High School, then finishes Saturday at The King’s Academy with an 11 a.m. start against Montgomery Central and 4 p.m. against Station Camp.
All game dates and times are subject to change, postponement or cancellation due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
The 2022 Spring Sports tab, previewing all area school spring sports, will be published along with the Saturday, March 19, edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.