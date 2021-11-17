Zach Price has made history for Tennessee Wesleyan bowling.
The former McMinn County standout was named the Mid-South Conference men’s Bowler of the Week on Tuesday, becoming the first bowler in program history to win a weekly award.
Price, a senior, finished runner-up over the weekend at the Roto Grip Raider Classic. He tallied 1,198 pins over five games for a 239.6 average, the best among conference bowlers in the 250-man field. Price opened the tournament with his high game of 263, then followed with 219, 259, 243 and 216.
Price’s performance helped TWU to the team title at the tournament. The Bulldogs knocked down 8,811 pins – 5,242 in the individual bowl and 3,569 in baker play.
