Twice in the final second, McMinn County was inches away from doing the unthinkable.
Bradley Central had pulled ahead 37-36 with 10 seconds left in the District 5-4A championship game, with Hannah Jones sinking a tough fadeaway shot in the post. But Lady Cherokees coach David Tucker decided not to call a timeout to set up a final play, instead trusting that his point guard Peytyn Oliver could set up a fair attempt at a game-winner.
And the Lady Tribe's district Most Valuable Player dribbled the length of the court and got a decent, albeit defended look, at a winning layup. Oliver's shot hit high on the backboard and just missed the rim on the other side. Jaz Moses, however, was in place to get the offensive board, still with time to attempt the putback, but it drew iron at the buzzer.
The Bearettes thus escaped McMinn County High School on Monday with their 12th consecutive district championship. Bradley's 112th straight victory over a district opponent – dating all the way back to the 2013-2014 season – was perhaps the closest it had come yet to seeing it all end.
"Everybody's wanting timeout, timeout, and I said, we're going to get a shot," said McMinn head coach David Tucker. "And we got a good shot, a runner by Peytyn. We got two (good shots). And that's what I was thinking, we should've did this, we should've did that, but I don't know. The girl (Jones) makes a good shot there to put them up by one falling away. We were there. But that was a good high school game. And it was good for around here. McMinn and Bradley, the way it should be, tooth and nail, playing, nobody complaining and nobody griping and just playing and getting after it."
Both teams struggled to make shots against the other's defense. The Lady Cherokees (18-11) finished making just 27.9% of their field goal attempts, and the Bearettes weren't much better at 34% against McMinn's 1-1-3 zone defense.
"They finally believed in the 1-1-3 (zone)," Tucker said. "And that has a lot to do with it, you've got to believe what you're playing. And people don't understand that. You can play man-to-man, but if you play zone like you're supposed to, it all works."
McMinn trailed 8-7 after one quarter, and an Addie Smith 3-pointer and Oliver layup kept the Lady Tribe within 13-12 in the second period.
Bradley ended the first half on a 6-0 run, with two post hoops from Jones and a steal-and-score from Ashlan Crittenden, pushing its lead to 19-12 at halftime. The Bearettes then increased their advantage to 25-14 early in the third quarter, appearing well on their way to shutting the door on the Lady Tribe.
But McMinn, who had lost by 30 and 22 points to Bradley during the regular season, had other ideas. Aubrey Gonzalez answered with a three-point play, the start of a 16-1 run. Oliver drained two 3-pointers and Gonzalez another from long distance, and a slash to the basket from Oliver put the Lady Cherokees ahead 30-26.
"I think the whole attitude's changed and everything has changed about it," Tucker said. "They believed in what we're doing, and I don't care what you do, what you say, if you do it the best you can and you play as hard as you can.
"You pay $8 to get into this game, and you think that's a little steep. But you watch this game tonight, by George, you've just got to sit back and take a breath, my Lord. There were some kids playing and laying it all on the line. And my girls got better and better, and boom, here we go."
Karsee Weber's jumper at the buzzer ended McMinn's run and inched the Bearettes within 30-28 heading into the final period. Despite buckets from Oliver and Allison Hansford for the Lady Cherokees, Jones and Weber nudged Bradley ahead 35-34 with 4:40 left.
But the Lady Tribe's defense stood firm again, as Bradley committed two turnovers while trying to melt the clock. After the Bearettes' second giveaway, Oliver sank two free throws with 34.5 seconds left swung the Lady Cherokees back ahead 36-35.
"Instead of getting bad on defense, we got better and better and better, and it gave us a chance to win," Tucker said.
In the end, that ended up being plenty of time for Jones to rescue Bradley, and for McMinn to experience a heartbreaking end to its own bid for a district title and what would've been a seismic upset over the team that finished the regular season with a No. 5 Associated Press ranking in Class 4A.
Oliver finished with a game-high 19 points to lead the Lady Cherokees, and Gonzalez ended up with 10 points. Jones, who was selected the district tournament MVP, led Bradley with 16 points.
From McMinn, Oliver, Smith and Hansford were named to the All-Tournament Team.
The Lady Cherokees now turn their attention to the Region 3-4A tournament, which they will open 7 p.m. Friday back at McMinn County High School against Franklin County, the third-place team from the opposing District 6-4A.
Friday's winner advances to the region semifinals, which are set to take place at Coffee County High School. However, if all District 5-4A teams win their openers, the region semifinals will instead take place at Bradley.
