ENGLEWOOD - McMinn Central Coach Matt Moody hopes a week off has the Chargers charged up.
The Chargers (2-6) will travel to Rockwood (4-3 before Monday night’s game) this Friday. The Tigers are playing Monday in a makeup game, so they will have a short week of preparation.
Moody doesn’t remember the last time his team has had a bye week this late.
“The off week couldn’t have come at a better time,” Moody said. “We’ve got some guys banged up and, to be honest, the bye week came at a perfect time. We practiced a couple of times last week, but mostly we just got guys healed up and ready to go.”
Rockwood presents some problems that teams don’t present a lot anymore as the Tigers run a double-wing offense.
“We haven’t seen that this year,” Moody said. “Kingston is the closest thing we’ve come to it. The wing-T is all about misdirection. If our guys aren’t reading the right things the wing-T can give you a lot of trouble.”
Rockwood has played two quarterbacks this year as the starter has been hurt. It is not yet known which quarterback will be under center versus Central.
“The starter is really dangerous with his feet,” Moody said. “But they can both run the offense, so whoever plays quarterback we have our work cut out for us. They have got some good athletes and they want to get those guys wide into space. They also have a big fullback, on film he looks to be about 240 (pounds).”
Overall, Moody said Rockwood is a solid team that will present a challenge for the Chargers.
“They are a physical and well-coached football team,” Moody said. “Hopefully, we are healed up and ready to focus on Rockwood.”
The Tigers do have a kicker who has made a 34 yard field goal. That’s a luxury many high school teams don’t have, knowing they only have to reach the 15 or 20 to get points.
“That is a weapon,” Moody said. “Of course, we have two good kickers too. But we won’t change what we do (defensively). We will continue to move guys around and see what works. But in terms of scheme or anything like that, we won’t change what we are doing.”
While Rockwood is not a region game, the final game of the season is likely for a playoff berth, so Central would rather play that game coming off a win.
“I am a big believer in momentum,” Moody said. “When you lose late in the season it sometimes just does something to you mentally. You always want to end the regular season with momentum.”
The Chargers are only 2-6, a disappointing season so far, but one that has also held some promise.
“The last three games, minus the Meigs game, we have really shown flashes of being a good team,” Moody said. “We showed flashes against Kingston and Loudon.”
The Chargers hope for more than just flashes the next two weeks, and if they do they likely will go to the playoffs.
Moody said that as far as he can tell a win over Sweetwater in the last regular season game of the year puts the Chargers in the playoffs.
The seeding has has yet to be determined, but he believes a win over Sweetwater equals a playoff berth.
“We control our own destiny,” Moody said. “Our goal is to play in November.”
And Moody is hoping a win over Rockwood will provide momentum for the all-important last game of the regular season.
