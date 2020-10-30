Mountain View swept Rogers Creek in its basketball games Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers won the girls' game 56-24, led by Addie Williams with 14 points, Kali Miller 12 and Camryn Loden 10. For Rogers Creek, Lilly Sliger scored a game-high 18 points.
The MVS boys won 42-9. Raymond McCarty scored 12 points and Carter Anderson 11 to lead the Tigers, and Tay Hardy added 8. For Rogers Creek, Dakota Thompson led with 5 points.
