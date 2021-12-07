CHARLESTON — As impressively as McMinn County’s boys opened District 5-4A play, coach Randy Casey believes his Cherokees’ win at Walker Valley should have been even more lopsided.
That could be a scary thought for the rest of the district after the Tribe held a normally prolific Mustangs offense to its season-low points total in a 58-42 victory Friday in The Stable at Walker Valley High School.
“I felt like the last game (win at Meigs County) and this game, we actually look like a basketball team,” Casey said. “Our timing is getting better offensively, execution’s better, we’re sharing the ball like we need to.
“But that being said, if we make layups early, instead of 16 (margin of victory), it’s probably 30. We missed a boatload of easy stuff, but that’s OK. The guys are playing hard, and those are going to go in if we just play.”
Tucker Monroe led McMinn (4-3, 1-0 District 5-4A) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Monroe and Trent Peak, who drained two early threes, combined for the Cherokees’ first 11 points on the way to a 17-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Walker Valley (5-2, 0-1) closed to within six points three times in the second quarter, but four of Ty Runyan’s 12 points and Monroe’s second 3-pointer of the evening, along with tight defense on the Mustangs’ shooters, allowed McMinn to take a 27-19 lead into halftime.
“We watched them on film, and we knew what they were going to do,” Casey said. “And we just stayed attached. We knew they shoot the ball really well, and we tried to stay attached to their shooters, and we did a really good job of that.”
The Mustangs never got any closer than they did in the second quarter, as McMinn had its largest lead, 41-23, after Monroe’s third and fourth threes. Walker Valley whittled its deficit to 50-42 with 3:27 left in the game, but Caden Hester and Runyan each made a pair of free throws, and Monroe a 10-foot jumper, to halt any threat of a comeback.
In a potentially competitive race in the district standings, the Cherokees’ win Friday was an important first step ahead.
“We talked about yesterday in practice about how we control our own destiny,” Casey said. “We win district games, we control it. We don’t have to wait to see if so and so beats so and so, and for this to happen or that to happen. We control what happens, and we want to stay in control of it as much as we possibly can.”
Peytyn Oliver led three double-digit scorers for the Lady Tribe (3-4, 1-0) with 25 points, and Aubrey Gonzalez added 16 points and Addie Smith 13 in a dominant victory to open District 5-4A play.
McMinn ended the first quarter ahead 25-5, 41-13 at halftime and 57-20 after three quarters, forcing 21 turnovers from the Lady Mustangs (6-2, 0-1) through the first three periods that led to easy points.
The Lady Cherokees’ interim head coach David Tucker guided Walker Valley from 2001-2010, with the Lady Mustangs having reached the TSSAA state tournament twice during his time there. Before his tenure at Walker Valley, Tucker had been the McMinn girls’ head coach from 1986-1998, during which the Lady Tribe had won a district and a region championship, thus making him a coaching legend at both places.
“They came ready to play. This was big for me, coming home to this place,” Tucker said. “And they know how proud I am to be at McMinn. So, boom, they laid it on the line, and those girls will have nightmares because we put the pressure on them, we shot the ball good, Aubrey started us off good, and Peytyn, and here we went like that. And we rebounded good, finally.”
McMinn’s largest lead was 66-25 midway through the fourth quarter before it phased in more of its bench players to finish out the game.
Both McMinn basketball teams returned to action Monday at home for the first time since their season openers, hosting Tyner Academy in non-district play. Those games took place after deadline for this edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
McMinn continues District 5-4A play tonight at home against Ooltewah, with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys at around 7:30.
