NIOTA — Noah Graybeal thought he put a little too much on his drive at hole No. 15, at first.
Then the McMinn County junior saw the ball bounce on the green, taking a divot in front of the hole. What he saw next came as a bit of a shock.
“And when I walked up there, it was in,” Graybeal said. “I was a little scared. I didn’t think it would happen. It was kind of funny.”
Graybeal’s hole-in-one with a pitching wedge on the par-3 was witnessed by McMinn teammate Isaac Atkins and Sequoyah’s Cole Strickland and Josh Britton. Graybeal carded a 42 for the afternoon, helping McMinn’s boys edge out Sequoyah for a 186-188 win Thursday at Springbrook Golf & Country Club.
Atkins fired a 39 to lead McMinn and the field, the second straight match the senior has shot under 40.
“He picked golf up either last spring or last summer, and he said, ‘Hey, Coach, do you have any openings on the golf team?’” McMinn Coach Jerry Quirk said of Atkins. “And I said, ‘yeah.’ And he’s done well.”
Walker Combs shot 52, Ethan Jones 53, Wesley Graybeal 54, Bryce Johnson 56 and Marshall Overboe 60.
“We’re very young, and we’ve got a lot of kids who haven’t been playing golf very long, and it’s just a process,” Quirk said. “They’re getting better, but you’re going to have setbacks every so often, you’ve got to expect that. But Noah making a hole-in-one today, it’s always neat to have that happen even though I don’t get to see it. But they’re always neat to have, and that’s one of those things he’ll always remember the rest of his high school days. He’s got another year, and we’ve got three freshmen out there playing. Ethan will be back next year as well.”
Combs, Johnson and Wesley Graybeal are the freshmen, trying to play catch-up after COVID-19 canceled middle school golf last spring.
“These three that I’ve got this year didn’t get a chance to play any middle school golf last year, so they’re having to learn on the fly,” Quirk said. “They’re technically playing their middle school season right now. So that was rough, but the best way to do it is throw them in and let them swim out.”
The girls’ match was played individually, with Sequoyah having only one girl competing. Sequoyah’s Zoey Deakin shot the lowest score with a 46, but McMinn’s Kendall Coffey was right behind her with a 47, and Emily Miller hit a 48. Karaline McCall and Haevyn Hawn both shot 58.
Seeing two girls scoring in the 40s was the kind of progress for that team Quirk wanted to see at this point in the season.
“That’s where we should be,” Quirk said. “We’ve got plenty of experience on the girls’ team, and they should be shooting that. And I fully expect the team to advance to the region.”
McMinn has two regular-season matches left: Monday at Springbrook against Ooltewah, then Tuesday at Cleveland Country Club against Bradley Central and Cleveland. The District 5-Large Class Tournament will take place Sept. 21 at Cleveland Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.