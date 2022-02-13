Bobby Snyder, 72, aces at Ridgewood From staff reports Feb 13, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bobby Snyder, 72, of Etowah, hit a hole-in-one on Feb. 6 at Ridgewood Golf Club. Snyder aced the 118-yard par-3 Hole No. 4. Witnesses were Chuck Snyder, Bill Snyder and Steve Collins. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Chuck Snyder Hole In One Golf Ridgewood Golf Club Bobboy Snyder Bill Snyder Steve Collins Witness Bobby Snyder Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Two reported dead in house fire near Niota Let the children read McMinn County School Board pulls graphic novel from reading series Police reports for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 Witt found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in death of fiancee Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
