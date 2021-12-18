MARYVILLE — The Tigers and Lady Tigers came away with hard-fought victories on Thursday night at Maryville Christian.
The Meigs County girls were in a close game until pulling ahead in the fourth and then held on for a 59-50 non-district rally over the Lady Eagles.
The girls’ game was another physical game. After a tough, but victorious, game versus Tellico Plains on Tuesday, Thursday’s game was tough at times as well. Sara Swafford suffered a bruise near her eye against Tellico and cut her chin after a hard fall against Maryville Christian.
But Meigs toughed out the win.
“It was rough,” Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins said. “In spurts we played good. But we had more defensive breakdowns than I would like. But it was a good win on the road and any time you can win on the road it’s a good win.”
Jenkins continued to stress the teamwork.
“Overall, we played good,” Jenkins said. “We did a lot of good things. We played as a team and if we keep doing that we can win consistently.”
While the girls’ game was close, the Tigers were locked in a highly competitive game in which neither team was ahead by more than seven points, and most of the time it was a lot closer than that.
But Meigs made the plays it needed to make to earn the 65-63 victory in overtime, with Ethan Meadows hitting the game winner with 10 seconds left.
“That was a dogfight,” Tigers Coach Sammy Perkinson said. “I saw them play at Loudon and they didn’t play that well. But when I looked at the rims here I knew they would shoot the ball well, and they did.
“I didn’t know how good No. 0 was. We made him make some difficult shots, but he made them.”
Perkinson was especially pleased with the Tigers’ defense.
“We dogged them all night,” Perkinson said. “We made them earn everything they got, and they made them (shots). They played very well on offense and we played very well on defense. We just made the last bucket, that was the only difference in the game. It was a fun game to coach.”
In a late addition the schedule, the Tigers (5-2) and Lady Tigers (4-3) hosted Fulton on Friday night.
But Maryville Christian hit a trey to end the first quarter to cut Meigs’ lead to 13-12.
Another trey and then a bucket by the Lady Eagles made it 17-13. Coming out of a timeout, however, Meigs quickly regained the lead on two free throws by Lainey Fitzgerald and a three by Hennessee. A bucket by Hennessee put Meigs up 20-17 with about five minutes left until the half.
The rest of the half went back and forth with Alisa Carroll and Brown scoring and then Mattie Moore hit a 3-pointer with 45 second left in the period to make it 27-25, Meigs.
Maryville Christian, however, hit a trey with about 30 seconds left to take a 28-27 lead into the halftime.
Later in the third quarter Maryville Christian was ahead 35-31, but Hennessee drained a pair of threes to give the Lady Tigers a 37-35 lead.
Brown then hit a pair of free throws and then made a bucket to put Meigs ahead 41-37 going to the fourth quarter.
Meigs began pulling away in the fourth with Brown Hennessee, Carroll, and Swafford all scoring. A pair of free throws by Swafford put Meigs adhead 57-42 with 2:38 to play.
Maryville Christian made a brief run at the end of the game, but the Lady Tigers held on for the nine-point win.
Hennessee led the Lady Tigers with 21 points, including six 3-pointers. Brown finished with 12.
The game continued to stay close in the second quarter. A three-point play by Payton Armour with 2:35 left gave Meigs a 22-20 lead and, after a trey by the Eagles, Meadows scored again to put the Tigers ahead 24-23 at the half.
The third quarter was more of the same with Meadows, Armour and Jackson Shaver scoring for the Tigers.
Near the end of the period, Maryville Christian took a small lead, but a trey by Meadows tied the game at 41-41 going to the fourth.
Nothing could separate the two teams in the fourth. Meigs trailed 58-54 with 1:38 to play, but a steal and bucket by Meadows and then a bucket by Cameron Huckabey with 30 seconds to play tied the game the game at 58-58.
A last-second shot by Maryville Christian was off the mark and the game went to overtime.
Owens led off the extra period with a 3-pointer, and later two free throws by Meadows tied the game at 63-63.
The Eagles missed a shot with 45 seconds left to play, but Meadows did not miss with just over 10 seconds left to make it 65-63.
Maryville couldn’t make the final bucket go in, giving Meigs the victory.
Meadows finished with 25 points followed by Owens with 10 points.
