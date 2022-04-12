BENTON — McMinn Central won Thursday’s game versus Polk on a walk-off single, but Polk County returned the favor on Friday.
The Wildcats came away with a 4-3 win at home over the Chargers on an error that allowed the winning run to cross the plate in a game that was mostly dominated by pitching.
Polk’s pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts while Central pitchers Zak Derrick and Austin Summey kept the Wildcats at bay for most of the game. But the Chargers’ bats could not take advantage of Central’s pitching performance and could only come away with three hits.
“I thought Zak threw the ball very well,” Central Coach Chris Shepherd said. “He really pitched well enough to get the win. He deserved the win. I thought Summey pitched good enough to deserve the save too. Our offense, we struck out 15 or 16 times and that’s not good enough. You can’t do that and expect to win. It’s been like that the last few games. We have got to get our bats going.”
The Chargers (4-9) will play in the Greenback-William Blount Tournament at Greenback on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The first few innings were dominated by both pitchers, with Derrick giving up five hits and no runs through the first five innings before giving way to Summey with two runners on in the sixth.
Then Central struck for a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. An error put McCain Baker on base and he stole second. A two-out single by Silas Ward brought Baker home.
Then, after a passed ball put courtesy runner Gabe Masingale on second, a single by Summey scored Masingale to make it 2-0.
The Wildcats, however, tied the game in the bottom half of the inning.
It appeared as if Polk might win the game in the bottom of the seventh, but a good defensive play kept the game tied at 2-2.
A hit by pitch, a walk, a stolen base and a wild pitch put Wildcats on second and third with no outs. But the Chargers turned a double play with A.J. Hall catching a line drive and then doubling up the runner on third.
After another walk, Summey struck out the next batter to end the threat and force extra innings.
Summey had replaced Derrick in the sixth.
The Chargers took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 8th.
Baker led off the inning and was hit by a pitch, then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Alex Ring. Ward then walked and Baker reached third on a balk.
A wild pitch brought home Baker to put the Chargers up 3-2.
Central’s celebration was short-lived, however.
Polk led off the bottom half of the 8th with a single and an errant play on a pick off attempt at first put the runner on second.
Another single scored a run for Polk despite a play at the plate. Polk’s runner was originally called out, but the call was reversed and the run counted to tie the game at 3-3.
Then the next batter reached on an error, allowing the winning run to score for the Wildcats.
Derrick allowed two runs on three hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked three. Summey gave up two runs, one of them earned, on five hits in two innings. He struck out three and walked two.
Offensively, the Chargers managed only three hits with Ward, Summey and Aiden Plemons each with one. Ward and Summey each picked up RBIs.
