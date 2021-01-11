BENTON — McMinn Central came away with a runaway win and a close loss at District 5-AA opponent Polk County on Friday.
The Chargerettes earned a comfortable 62-41 victory while the Chargers stayed close throughout, but fell 50-45. Despite the win, Chargerettes Coach Johnny Morgan wasn’t entirely happy with his team’s performance.
While pleased with his team’s defense, Morgan thought his team could have done a better job adjusting to the flow of the game and though it was only an OK game offensively.
“We have good players, we don’t have a good team yet,” Morgan said. “We did better defensively in terms of helping out and switching. But offensively we are having trouble running our offense.”
Chargers’ Coach Daniel Curtis had similar sentiments.
“Defensively, we played about as well as we can play,” Curtis said. “We aren’t quite there offensively, but I’m happy with the way we played defensively. If we play defense like that we will be OK.”
The Chargers (7-5, 1-3 in 5-AA) and Chargerettes (9-3, 2-0) will host Walker Valley on Monday with the girls starting at 5 p.m. and the boy following around 6:30. Central will host Bledsoe on Tuesday with the girls starting at 6:30 p.m.
Three straight buckets by Kara Crabtree, Makinlee Buckner and Lucy Davis closed out the first quarter with Central holding a 14-5 advantage.
The Wildkittens hit a three-point shot to start the second quarter, but then the Chargerettes pulled away with a 12-0 run through the remaining 6:28 of the first half. Masingale hit a pair of shots and then she and Baker each made a bucket. The half ended with a basket by Carsi Beaty and then two buckets by Baker.
That put Central ahead 27-8 at the half as the Chargerettes’ defense pitched a shutout over the last six minutes of the second quarter.
Polk’s offense got on track a bit in the third quarter, but it was too little, too late for the Wildkittens as they failed to make up much ground. Buckner, Masingale, Baker and Crabtree all scored in the third quarter and Central led 42–24 heading to the fourth quarter.
Central backed off its full-court press in the second half and the Chargerettes were able to use a few younger players in the fourth, but Central’s lead continued to stay around 20 points and the Charterettes ended up winning by 21. Maddox Mayfield added five points in the fourth.
Baker and Masingale led Central with 16 points each and Buckner added 10.
Carter Henderson scored Central’s first bucket and that was followed by a pair of baskets by Gabe Masingale and then a bucket by Novice Cox gave the Chargers an 8-6 lead. Polk, however, outscored Central 11-3 over the final four minutes of the first quarter to take a 17-11 advantage.
The Chargers scored only seven second-quarter points with those coming from Gabe Masingale, Samuel Masingale and Henderson.
Polk led 26-18 at the intermission.
Central was able to close that gap in the third as the Chargers’ defense allowed only four third-quarter points. Central started cutting into the deficit early with a bucket by Gabe Masingale, two free throws by Darius Carden, and a bucket by Carter that made it 28-24, Polk.
Carter then hit a three-pointer and Caleb Foote ended the third quarter with a bucket to cut Polk’s lead to 30-29 heading to the fourth.
A bucket by Carden made it 33-31 Polk before the Wildcats were able to extend their lead slightly. The teams later exchanged three-pointers, with Will Cooper hitting a trey for Central, and Polk led 40-34 with 4:32 to play.
Henderson and Gabe Masingale provided the scoring for the rest of the quarter, but Polk built a 48-40 lead with under a minute to play.
McCain Baker drilled a three-pointer with 17 seconds left to make it 48-43 and Henderson added another bucket, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats escaped with a 50-45 victory.
Henderson led the Chargers with 16 points and Gabe Masingale added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.