DECATUR — From here on out the competition goes up a notch. The Lady Tigers will travel to District 6-AA champion Red Bank tonight at 6.
“All we know is that they are a good hitting team,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “From one through five (in the batting order) they can really hit it. They have a good pitcher that throws a good rise ball.”
Regardless of the opponent, however, Davis likes where is team is at right now.
“We’ve been playing lights out the last three or four games,” Davis said. “They have really stepped it up.”
Davis said at the beginning of the year he and the other coaches knew they could have a good team, it was just a matter of consistency.
“We would have a good game and then we would have a not-so-good game. Early in the year our pitchers had trouble throwing strikes at times,” he said. “That’s been one of the keys lately is that we are not walking people and giving up free bases.”
Another key, Davis said, is that this is an unselfish team. Despite some players getting their playing time diminished by other players at times, they all root for each other.
Another key for the Lady Tigers is fan support. Davis expects to see a good-sized Meigs County crowd make the trip to Chattanooga.
“Meigs County fans have always traveled well in all sports,” Davis said. “They are the No. 1 fans in our book.”
