DECATUR — Meigs County baseball dropped a 13-11 thriller against visiting Notre Dame in a non-district matchup on Thursday.
The Tigers were behind 7-2, but scored seven runs in the fourth to take a 9-7 lead. Meigs could only score two more runs, however, and the Irish came out on top.
“We played competitive today,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “However, we walked nine and had four errors today. When you give a team baserunners it is really hard to win.”
Meigs (4-4) will jump back into district play next week, hosting Tellico on Monday and traveling to Tellico on Tuesday. Both games are set for 6 p.m.
Down 7-2 in the third, the Tigers scored seven runs to take a 9-2 lead.
Logan Carroll had an RBI single, Paxton drove in a run, Nate Levy and Jackson Shaver drew bases loaded walks, as did Davis and Armour.
Armour, Carroll, Matthew Boshears, Levy, Luke Pendergrass, Shaver and Davis all scored in the inning.
Meigs added a pair of runs in the sixth with Paxton and Carroll driving home Shaver and Davis.
Meigs finished with seven hits. Davis and Paxton each had two hits with Paxton driving in two runs.
Armour, Carroll, Connor Mason, Boshears, Shaver and Davis each picked up one RBI.
Paxton, Davis and Carroll pitched. They struck out two and walked eight, giving up 11 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.